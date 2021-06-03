Fixcraft to open two workshops in Bengaluru soon: 10 more service centres by December 2021

Fixcraft is targeting at initiating the expansion spree with Karnataka, followed by Maharashtra and Telangana. As of now, the startup has expanded its presence within Delhi-NCR only.

Fixcraft, which happens to be a car repair management startup, is planning to expand its presence in the state of Karnataka. The company is looking at opening two new workshops in Bengaluru itself to start with its expansion in the state. The brand plans to add 10 more service centers to its network by December 2021. With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, people became more inclined towards owning a personal vehicle over shared mobility. As a result, this has resulted in an increase in the demand for car repair services. The company says that after setting up the fundamentals right in Delhi-NCR, it is on an expansion spree to widen its footprint in other metro cities as well, with Bengaluru being the first city.

In line with the business model of the brand, Fixcraft will be setting up huge workshops in an industrial area and provide a convenient doorstep pick and drop facility for all car repair needs. By doing this, Fixcraft is ensuring that no one has to come out of their homes to get their cars repaired and serviced. Fixcraft says that it plans to be operational in Bengaluru by the end of June in accordance with the Covid-19 situation in the city. Fixcraft is targeting to initiate the expansion spree with Karnataka, followed by Maharashtra and Telangana. As of now, the startup has expanded its presence within Delhi-NCR only.

The company is claimed to have served 3,000+ customers and is working with all insurance companies for cashless claims execution to deliver a seamless experience to the customers. Vivek Sharma, Founder, and CEO, Fixcraft said that certainly, people are becoming more careful when it comes to conveyance. He adds that they prefer personal vehicles over any other mode of transportation. Fixcraft’s business model is addressing this rising demand with utmost efficiency and transparency and further to the results that the brand has observed so far, it is planning on exploring other geographies.

