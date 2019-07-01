Tyres are one of the most important components on your car and need attention. Your tyres are the only point of contact to the road surface and making sure they are in working order is vital. There are some adverse environmental and technical factors that can affect your tyres and their life which if not taken seriously can have adverse effects on your car and can be catastrophic. Before something goes wrong in your car, here are five warning signs your car needs new tyres.

Tread Depth

The tread on your tyres is designed to offer optimum grip in dry and wet conditions both. As recommended by manufacturers, your tyre tread should not fall below 1/16 of an inch in depth. There are many ways to gauge the tread depth on your tyres. While some old trick uses penny’s modern tyres some with small indicators between the tread grooves with small blocks. If these blocks are pronounced or near equal to the tread height, then your tyre needs replacing immediately.

Driving time

Tyres get old and wear out, usually as a rule of thumb, the manufacturer says the rubber life of a tyre is four years from the time you begin using them, provided they have been stored in a cold and dry environment after manufacturing. Check your invoice history when your car’s tyre was last replaced. Irrespective of tread depth you should replace your tyres every four-five years as environmental factors like heat can weaken the inner layers of your tyres eventually leading to blowouts as the rubber deteriorates.

Sidewall cracks or punctures

If your tyre has micro cracks on the side wall, it is a sign of deteriorating rubber. This can lead to a tyre blow out and can be catastrophic. While the radial tyres have layers of beadings embedded under the tread and shoulders, the side walls are kept soft in order to allow the tyre to flex for when the car drives through rough surfaces and undulations and absorb the impact. But should the sidewall of your tyre ever be punctured, the tyre has to be scrapped. The tyre will no longer maintain pressure properly and will perpetually remain with a slow puncture. While there are remedies that allow for sidewall punctures, none of them are fool-proof methods. If you have a puncture on your sidewall, discard the tyre immediately.

Bulges and Blisters

If the outer surface of the tyre begins to weaken, the side walls can begin to bulge or blister and begin extending outwards. This weak spot can cause a sudden blowout. Usually, these issues are covered under warranty and should not happen under warranty period. But if your tyres are under warranty or not, you should replace them as soon as possible.

Bad Vibes

Some vibrations from your vehicle are inevitable when driving, even more so on badly paved roads. One usually gets used to how their car behaves and can easily realise if some additional vibrations are beginning to creep up. While there can be a number of causes, the easiest check is to try and get your wheels balanced. Unbalanced wheels will generate vibrations to the steering wheel and will be noticeable to the driver. It could also be a suspension or an engine mount issue. However, if it turns out it is none of those things causing the problem, it could be down to a problem internally with your tyres. Take your vehicle to the mechanic immediately to have it inspected and replace the tyre is recommended.