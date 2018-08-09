Five wacky Maruti 800 modifications: Doors like Lamborghini, convertible & a Mercedes-Benz E-Class inspired one too!

Maruti 800 holds a special place in the hearts of thousands of Indians. It was after all the country's first small and affordable city car that was just right for a small family back then. It is by far the most iconic car from the 1990s. While it was taken off production some years back, there are several still plying on our roads. And, out of those few cars, some have owners with a creative imagination. There are scissor doors, convertibles and what not. Here we bring you some of the wackiest Maruti 800 modifications we found on the Internet.

Convertible Maruti 800

Modified Maruti 800 convertible (Image: India Car News)

Well, this one clearly deserves a second look. This modified Maruti 800 by JS Designs looks like a true perky little sports car. The Delhi-based custom house transformed the 800's personality completely with headlamps from a Fiat Palio and a custom built bumper. At the back, it gets tail lamps from a Chevrolet Spark, and it's been fitted with a luggage rack, retractable targa roof and twin exhaust.

Scissor doors

Modified Maruti 800 with scissor doors (Image: Motoroids)

Two doors are cooler than four and if they're scissor kind! Even better. Other changes to the body include a new front end with headlamps sourced from Hyundai Accent, a bigger front grill, along with a custom built bumper which houses DRLs. The ORVMs have also been replaced with new ones and it has new wheels and tyres too. Besides these, it also gets a sunroof and a hood scoop.

Maruti 800 E-Class

Maruti 800 modification inspired by Mercedes-Benz E-Class

When you have a Maruti 800, but Mercedes-Benz is life. The extremely popular saloon car is what inspired this Maruti 800 owner to modify their little city car to look like an E-Class. The front end is marked by the signature grille and a three-pointed star. It gets a four-headlamp set-up and to complete the E-Class look, the bonnet has been sculpted.

Maruti 8-wood

Modified Maruti 800 with bodywork hand-built with wood. (Image: Cartoq)

The owner went to some extremes rebuilding his Maruti 800 out of wood! And, the handicraft was carried out completely at home. The modified Maruti 800 comes from the state of Punjab, where a carpenter built it in his backyard. Not sure why, but it looks interesting.

Volkswagen Golf inspired

Maruti 800 modification inspired by older generation VW Golf. (Image: Cartoq)

VW Golf is also one of the most iconic small cars in the world. And, this is what happened when the Golf met a Maruti 800. The car was modified to look like an older generation Golf. It gets a flared fenders and a raised suspension. The car gets clear lens on the round headlamps and a Golf-style grille.