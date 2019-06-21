Five unique highlights of Honda HR-V: The Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos rival

The Honda HR-V is soon going to make its debut in the Indian market. The compact SUV from the Japanese car manufacturer has been spotted doing its testing rounds in India several times in the recent past. Though not confirmed, we expect the HR-V to launch in India sometime during the festive season this year. Honda is not going to manufacture the HR-V in India but import it as a CKD unit with some level of localization. As a result of this, though Honda's offering is going to measure somewhat around the Hyundai Creta, its prices could be equivalent to that of the Tata Harrier and MG Hector.

Sporty Exteriors

The Honda HR-V has recently received a mid-life facelift in the international markets. Hence, just like the Civic, India will get the latest iteration of this compact SUV. It will come with all-LED headlamps, a thick chrome grille in sync with Honda's latest design language, LED tail-lamps, diamond cut alloy wheels along with roof-rails among other exterior highlights. The exterior design of the HR-V has plenty of sharp creases which give it a sporty appearance, just like all the other Hondas.

Premium Interiors

The interior of the Honda HR-V will get good quality materials, be it plastic or otherwise. The steering wheel along with the gear-lever is likely to be wrapped in leather and so are the seats in the top-spec trims. Honda can offer a dual-tone colour scheme for the HR-V's for the Indian market. In the international spec, it comes with a completely black colour scheme with silver accents.

Spacious Cabin

Honda is known to offer a practical cabin which is also spacious in nature. In sync with its 'Man Maximum Machine Minimum' philosophy, the HR-V too will offer a decent space inside the cabin. Since the India-spec HR-V will be exactly similar in its dimensions with international-spec version, it will easily seat three people abreast on the rear seat. There will be enough legroom on offer and despite its sloping roofline, the HR-V will also offer a decent headroom for the rear passengers.

Feature Rich

In terms of features, the Honda HR-V will be on par with its competition. It will get features such as LED headlamps, LED tail-lamps, alloy wheels, leather upholstery, automatic climate control, steering mounted audio controls, soft-touch materials to name a few. Talking about the safety features, the Honda HR-V will offer dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, driver and passenger seat belt warning along with high-speed alert system as standard. In addition to this, this SUV is likely to come with ESP, Hill-Decent Control, Hill-Assist, Traction Control among other driver assistance systems.

Powerful Engines

Though there is no official word from Honda in this regard, we expect that the HR-V is going to come with the same engine line-up as that of the Honda Civic. The petrol derivative is going to be a 1.8-litre i-VTEC unit, churning out 130 hp of power along with 155 Nm of peak torque. This engine will be paired to CVT automatic unit. The diesel engine is likely to be the 1.6-litre i-DTEC unit which is going to churn out 120 hp of power along with 300 Nm of peak torque. This engine is likely to get a 6-speed manual gearbox.