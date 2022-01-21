Five things you need to know about the 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

Mercedes-Benz India has announced that the Maybach S-Class will be launched in March this year. We list the top five highlights that make this ultra limousine stand apart from the rest of the crowd.

Mercedes-Benz India ended 2021 on a high as it continues to be the leader in the luxury automobile segment for the seventh year in a row. With 41 per cent of the market share, the German manufacturer has managed to stay at the top of its game thanks to its best-selling E-Class LWD and the much in demand SUV, the GLC. Not only does Mercedes-Benz offer the most versatile range of vehicles in its segment in India, but it also locally assembles iconic cars like the S-Class. The company has confirmed that the first vehicle they will launch this year is the pinnacle of luxury, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, which will enter our shores in March. Let’s take a closer look at the Maybach S-Class’ top five highlights.

Epic proportions

The Maybach sedan isn’t a rebadged S-Class with updated exteriors, it’s the epitome of luxury for Mercedes-Benz. Globally launched in November 2020, the new Maybach is one long limousine as its 5,469mm in length, making it 180mm longer than the current S-Class. With a wheelbase of 3,396mm, the new Maybach sedan is 31mm longer than its previous generation model. The idea behind this is quite simple. Mercedes wants to provide first-class comfort and opulence to its rear passengers.

Exteriors: Make a statement

The new Maybach S-Class sports a distinguished all-chrome vertical radiator grille with the Maybach nameplate inscribed in the middle of the metal frame. The front bumper looks quite distinctive with large air inlet vents that come standard in black vent, but to add a touch of panache, one has the option to upgrade it to chrome. The silhouette of the Maybach is different from the standard S-Class as the C-pillars house a fixed quarterlight window and its side profile swoops down seamlessly to the boot. It’s also equipped with flush-fitted door handles neatly tucked inside the bodywork increasing the luxury sedan’s aesthetics.

What makes the Maybach S-Class stand out further is the two-tone paintwork, which is available on request. This two-tone paint comes with a hand-painted dividing line known as the pin-stripe.

Interiors: The first-class lounge experience

As expected, Mercedes has given attention to fine details with a clean and user-friendly cabin design. The centre console houses a 12.8-inch vertical shaped OLED infotainment touchscreen with four metal finished air condition vents above it on the dashboard. The driver’s console is an all-digital 12.3-inch 3D display and the rear passengers get two 11.6-inch OLED screens along with a touchscreen device placed in the armrest to control various settings like seat and massage functions, music system, panoramic sunroof etc.

The Maybach S-Class comes standard with the Executive rear seats and the Chauffeur package. The rear seats have a maximum backrest angle of 43.5 degrees. The front passenger backrest, on the other hand, can be inclined forwards by a further 26° and the head restraint can be tilted forward to give the rear passenger a better view.

Engine options: Power-packed duo

Globally, the Maybach S-Class is available in two trims, the S580 and the S680. The former is powered by 4-litre V8 petrol that churns out 496bhp at 5,500rpm and torque of 700Nm at 2,000-4,500rpm. This engine is integrated with a 48V system that provides an additional boost of 20bhp and 200 Nm of torque. The S680, on the other hand, gets a mammoth 603bhp 6-litre V12 Biturbo with 900Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000rpm. Both the variants are all-wheel drive and are mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission.

Mercedes-Benz hasn’t confirmed which variant they will bring in India, but they told Express Drives that the Maybach S-Class will be available in two trims — a direct import unit and a locally assembled unit. The completely built unit will offer numerous customization options, while the CKD version will be limited to colour and upholstery choices.

Features galore:

The new Maybach S-Class comes packed with 18 airbags including exclusive frontal airbags for rear passengers. It also comes with other safety features like seat cushion airbags and seat belt airbags. The luxury sedan is equipped with state-of-the-art driving assistance systems like active steering assist that offers additional lane recognition with the help of a 360° camera, traffic signal assists, lane-keeping and changing assist etc.

Mercedes has improved the ride quality and agility with features like being able to raise the Maybach’s body in a lateral crash due to the E-Active Body Control active suspension, which is combined with the standard air suspension. For better manoeuvrability, this luxury sedan comes with rear-axle steering. The steering wheel can make an adjustment angle of ten degrees which reduces the turning circle by up to two metres.