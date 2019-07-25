Five things to know about Maruti Suzuki Ertiga based XL6 premium MPV

Maruti Suzuki is going to launch an all-new premium MPV by the name of XL6 in the Indian market. It is based on the automaker's compact MPV Ertiga. The test mules of the XL6 have been spotted testing on Indian roads several times in the recent past. A new video, recently uploaded in the YouTube channel Auto Vikings, further gives us a closer glimpse of the vehicle. These give us a basic idea related to the visual changes, this new iteration of the people carrier is going to get over the standard version. The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is expected to launch in India sometime during the latter half of August this year. Here are five important things that you ought to know about it.

Crossover Design

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 will have visual updates which are going to give it the appearance of a crossover. For instance, this MPV is going to come with roof-rails, plastic cladding along with faux skid plates (front and back) along with silver-coloured side skirts. Apart from this, in order to make the XL6 stand out in comparison to the Ertiga, the former comes with an all-new front fascia. It gets revised headlamps, along with an all-new grille which looks more aggressive than the standard iteration of this MPV.

Premium Interiors

Maruti Suzuki is going to slightly upgrade the interiors of the XL6 as well. Though the layout will remain identical to the Ertiga, the colour scheme and the materials used will be different. For instance, going by the recent spy shots, it seems that the XL6 will get leather upholstery with soft-touch materials on the door trims. Similarly, the beige colour theme inside the cabin has been replaced with an all-black one. The dashboard, as well as the door pads now feature black coloured panels. Furthermore, the second row, in the XL6, features two captain seats, replacing the bench arrangement seen on the Ertiga.

Image Credits: Auto Vikings (YouTube)

Retailing Through Nexa

The XL6 is going to retail through Maruti's Nexa dealership outlets. The Indo-Japanese automaker retails its premium offerings, like the Ciaz, S-Cross, Baleno, Ciaz and Ignis through these outlets.

Same Engine Options

Though not confirmed, we expect the XL6 to come with the same engine options as that of the Ertiga. The petrol engine is going to be a 1.5-litre unit, capable of churning out 105 hp of power along with 138 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine options will be the new 1.5-litre, DDiS 225 unit which is good for 95 hp along with 225 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual as standard along with an automatic option.

Higher Price Tag

Positioned as a premium product, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 is expected to be priced above the Ertiga. Expect its prices to fall somewhere in-between the range of 9.5 lakh to Rs 11 lakh. In terms of competition, it will go against the likes of Mahindra Marazzo.

Image Credits: Auto Vikings (YouTube)