Five things to expect from the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq facelift in January 2022

The new Skoda Kodiaq will take on the Toyota Fortuner and its sibling the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace. The facelift model will bring a few changes, so here is what you can expect from the upcoming SUV.

The Skoda Kodiaq will be relaunched in India after it was pulled from the market when we switched to BS6 emission standards. Skoda took its time and will be introducing the SUV 2022 facelift model of the Kodiaq. For the Indian market, the SUV will be launched in January 2022 and it will bring a slightly updated styling along with some mechanical updates and features. Here is what you can expect from the new Kodiaq.

2022 Skoda Kodiaq Exterior Styling Changes

The Kodiaq facelift will receive updates to the exterior styling. The styling updates include a re-profiled and sleeker radiator grille, a revised front bumper, and slimmer LED headlamps. The alloy wheels on the new Kodiaq will also be redesigned as well as the tail lamps.

2022 Skoda Kodiaq Interior Styling Changes

The interior of the new Kodiaq will also remain similar to the model it will replace. However, subtle changes are expected. The new Kodiaq would use a new upholstery line and updated trims. Additionally, a new 2-spoke steering wheel like the ones we find of the new Kushaq and Octavia is also expected to be offered in the India spec model.

Furthermore, it will include features like ambient lighting, a new 12-speaker sound system, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the Virtual Cockpit digital driver’s instrument cluster, cruise control, and more. We can expect a large panoramic sunroof to be available on the new Kodiaq while ventilated seats could also be on the cards.

2022 Skoda Kodiaq Engine, Transmission Changes

The older Kodiaq was sold in India as a diesel-only model. In the BS6 era and moving forward, Škoda and the Volkswagen Group will be looking to be a petrol-only brand. Thus the new Kodiaq facelift would follow the same philosophy. As the Kodiaq is the sibling to the Volkswagen Tiguan All-Space, it would also come with the same 2.0-litre, turbo petrol engine paired with the 7-speed dual-clutch DSG automatic transmission. This engine would be tuned to deliver 190hp and 320Nm of torque.

2022 Skoda Kodiaq Safety Features

Among safety features, the new 2022 Kodiaq would come equipped with multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and parking sensors would be available as standard. It will have a reversing camera if not a 360-degree camera while electronic stability control would be offered as well, as is the case with the 7-speed DSG models in the past. The previous iteration of the Kodiaq scored a 5-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test. The facelift model being mechanically the same would offer similar performance.

2022 Skoda Kodiaq Price and Rivals

The Kodiaq will sit in a slightly less populated segment, but it would face competition from the highly popular Toyota Fortuner in addition to the Isuzu MU-X. With Ford pulling out of the Indian market entirely, the Endeavour no longer on sale in India. The only other rival is the Volkswagen Tiguan All-Space. Like its sibling, the new Kodiaq would be introduced in India through the CKD route and we expected prices to be around Rs 30-35 lakh (ex-showroom).

