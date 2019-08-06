Five sub-4m SUVs in India that boast six airbags: Ford Ecosport to Mahindra XUV300

These days, we hear a lot about manufacturers as well as the Indian government stressing on vehicle safety. A driver airbag, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors as well as speed alert warning are the norm now. However, few manufacturers offer more than these standard features. We all know that SUVs are the rage currently. We have compiled a list of five SUVs as well as pseud0-SUVs that boast six airbags or more. Make a note that these vehicles all fall in the sub-4m category. The more the number of airbags, the more a customer feels secure and it also makes for a persuasive sales pitch to an educated customer. The GNCAP five star-certified Tata Nexon didn't make it to this this list primarily because it still comes with dual airbags. Here is a look at the halo list.

Ford Freestyle

The Freestyle was launched in early 2018. It's launch preceded that of the facelifted Figo and Aspire. This Ford did catch the fancy of the car buying public primarily because it offered a raised stance and new features. Ford also ensured that the pseudo-SUV was packed with safety features and hence the Titanium+ trim gets six airbags along with a reverse parking camera, Active Rollover Protection as well as emergency assistance.

Engine options: 1.2-litre petrol/1.5-litre diesel

Price, ex-Delhi: Rs 7.46 lakh/ Rs 8.26 lakh

Hyundai i20 Active

The Hyundai i20 Active is based on the regular hatchback but gets an elevated driving position. It also brings in a slightly different styling. In spite of the higher ground clearance, the i20 Active still manages to drive a bit better than the stock car. In the top-spec SX trim, one gets six airbags as well as a reverse parking camera.

Engine options: 1.2-litre petrol/1.4-litre diesel

Price (ex-Delhi): Rs 8.56 lakh/ Rs 9.91 lakh

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai's smallest proper SUV has been in the making for quite sometime. The Venue has justified its gestation time though. It has been a runaway hit right from the day sales started. Hyundai has ensured that they have crammed the Venue with all the features possible while keeping the price competitive. With the SX (O) trim of the Venue, one gets six airbags, front and rear adjustable head rests, front adjustable seat belts, VSM, hill start assist, burglar alarm, Sos as well as Blue Link features.

Engine options: 1.0-litre petrol/1.4-litre diesel

Price (ex-Delhi): Rs 10.60 lakh/ Rs 10.84 lakh

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra's most ambitious sub-4m SUV, the XUV300 has been a decent seller for the company. The Tivoli-inspired design as well as the unheard of features have made it quite appealing to the buyers. Its ruggedness is also a plus point. The XUV300 tops this list as far as safety is concerned with seven airbags, yre pressure monitor, front parking sensors as well as heated ORVMs.

Engine options: 1.2-litre petrol/1.5-litre diesel

Price (ex-Delhi): Rs 11.64 lakh/ Rs 12.14 lakh

Ford EcoSport

The EcoSport claims to be the one which started this segment in 2013. However for the sake of history, the Premier Rio was the first sub-4m SUV. The EcoSport then is feature laden, has nice driving dynamics as well as decent build quality. In terms of safety features, the Titanium+ as well as the S trims gets six airbags, HLA, EBS, TCS and ESC. There is also cruise control.

Engine options: 1.5-litre, 1.0-litre petrol/1.5-litre diesel

Price (ex-Delhi): Rs 9.99 lakh/ Rs 10.80 lakh