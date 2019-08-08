Five reasons why next gen Hyundai Creta could be a blockbuster in India

The next-generation Hyundai Creta is expected to launch in India sometime next year. The latest iteration of this compact SUV has already been revealed in China and the test mule of the same was recently spotted testing in India. The current generation Hyundai Creta, which received its mid-life update last year, currently sits at the top of the leader board in the compact SUV segment. By the looks of it, the 2020 iteration of the Creta is going to be a step-ahead, across its parameters which are likely to make it a big success in India. Here are five major reasons why we believe that next-generation Hyundai Creta could be a blockbuster.

Quirky Styling

The Chinese-spec Hyundai Creta or the ix25 comes with a unique interpretation of the automaker's latest design philosophy. Though the overall exterior dimensions are going to be quite identical to the current-spec model, up-front, it comes with the carmaker's signature cascading grille. It is flanked by two sleek LED daytime running lamps up-top, with the main headlamp units sitting below. A similar design philosophy can be seen on the rear fascia of the vehicle. The aesthetics of the new Creta can be a bit polarizing especially in India. That said, its quirky styling is sure to attract some eyeballs.

Plush Interiors

The cabin of the new Hyundai Creta will undergo a complete makeover. Not only in terms of design, but its interiors are also expected to become rich in terms of their material quality as well. With the slight increase in dimensions, the cabin is likely to become comparatively spacious as well. Top-spec variants, just like as they do now, will get leather upholstery along with leather trims on the steering wheel, gear knob as well as the door-pads.

Enhanced feature list

Hyundai has a very good track record when it comes to offering features and creature comforts on its cars. The next-generation Hyundai Creta is expected to be no slouch in this department. LED daytime running lights, LED projector headlamps, alloy wheels, automatic climate control, electric sunroof and electrically operated driver's seat are some of the features that this SUV is going to get for sure. Additional features will include a vertical infotainment system, Hyundai's Bluelink connect car system among others.

BS-6 compliant engines

The next-gen Hyundai Creta is expected to launch in India after the BS-6 emission regulations come into play. It is likely that it will share its engine line-up with the Kia Seltos. This means that the petrol derivative could come with a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated engine while the diesel engine is going to get a 1.5-litre, turbocharged unit. Both these engines could get a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard along with their respective automatic options. Whether Hyundai decides to introduce the 1.4-litre, turbocharged petrol engine in the 2020 Creta, remains to be seen.

Competitive prices

Hyundai is known to price its cars competitively. Even the current generation Hyundai Creta is priced quite aggressively with respect to the competition. Despite offering more features along with BS-6 compliant engines, expect the prices of the next-gen Hyundai Creta to be quite competitive.