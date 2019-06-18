Five reasons why Kia Seltos can worry the Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, MG Hector

The Kia Seltos is all set to make its global premiere in India on the 20th of this month. Based on the same platform as that of the Hyundai Creta though slightly bigger, the Seltos is going to compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier and the MG Hector. As a result of this, we expect its prices to fall in-between the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. Set to launch in India sometime during the second half of 2019, the Kia Seltos is likely to offer a tough competition to its segment rivals. Here are five reasons for the same.

Contemporary Design

The Kia Seltos is based on the automaker's latest design language. The final production-ready version of this compact SUV resembles with its concent iteration i.e. the sp2i to quite an extent. From what we have come to know from the teasers, the Seltos looks butch yet comes with sleek lines that give it a slightly modern touch. Some of the exterior design highlights on this SUV consists of LED headlamps, 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, LED tail-lamps, and Kia's signature tiger-nose grille. Just as the exteriors, the interiors of the Kia Seltos will also feature a contemporary design.

Kia Seltos Sketch

Spacious Interiors

The Kia Seltos is based on the same platform as that of the Hyundai Creta. However, it seems that it will be slightly bigger across its dimensions than the later. This will result in increased cabin space. And also offer more luggage space at the back.

Premium Cabin

Kia is known to offer premium quality and well-built interiors across the globe. As a result of this, expect the Kia Seltos to get high-quality interiors. The top-spec trims are likely to come with leather upholstery. The cabin will get a dual-tone colour scheme. The steering wheel, gear knob as well as the door pads will also feature leather accents. In order to make the Seltos feel posher, Kia could also provide soft-touch materials on the dashboard.

Feature Rich

As is the case with a Hyundai, Kia is also known to offer a plethora of features and creature comforts on its cars. Hence, the Seltos, particularly in its top-spec trim, is going to come with a wide array of feature and creature comforts. It will get a 10.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, steering mounted audio controls, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, electrically adjustable ORVMs to name a few.

Kia Seltos Interiors Sketch

BS6 Compliant Engines

The Kia Seltos is going to get petrol as well as diesel engine options. Both of these are reportedly going to be 1.5-litre units and are most likely to be BS6 compliant. Transmission options will include a manual as well as an automatic.