Five reasons why Hyundai Grand i10 Nios could have an edge over Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Grand i10 Nios i.e. the next-generation iteration of Hyundai's compact hatchback is going to launch in India on August 20th this year. The South Korean automaker has recently revealed the official images of the exteriors and interiors of this upcoming hatchback recently. The new iteration of the Grand i10 will continue to face competition from the current segment leader Maruti Suzuki Swift. That said, with the former being a slightly modern product, it will have an edge over the same. Here is a list of five reasons why we think that upcoming Hyundai Grand i10 Nios could come across as a better pick in the compact hatchback in India.

Modern exterior design

The second generation of the Hyundai Grand i10 i.e. the Nios is more of an evolution than a revolution. What it means is that despite this car undergoing a full generation update, its overall silhouette remains identical to the previous generation. That said, Hyundai has thrown in several design updates, which include bigger headlamps, a larger grille, sharper bumpers along with sporty alloy wheels that give the Nios an upmarket stance. The Maruti Suzuki Swift, in its current iteration, looks quite sporty. However, with the design now almost two years old, has started to look a bit dated.

Better quality interiors

Hyundai's in comparison to Maruti Suzukis has always had an edge when it comes to offering better quality interiors. The cabin layout of the Grand i10 Nios is in sync with Hyundai's latest design philosophy. Just as before, the contours are round and smooth. Going by the images shared by Hyundai, the compact hatchback will now come with a more pronounced, dual-tone colour scheme of black and white and might have other combinations on offer as well. In comparison, the Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with an all-black colour scheme. Though it looks quite sporty, the one offered in the Grand i10 Nios is sure to strick a cord with a mature buyer.

More features

Hyundai is likely to offer the Grand i10 Nios with an expansive feature list. It is going to come with projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, automatic climate control, touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple Car Play, steering mounted audio controls to name a few. Though all of these features are also available on the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai is likely to top of the new Grand i10 with additional features such as a connected car system, and an in-built air-purifier among others.

Similarly specced engine line-up

Under the hood, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is likely to offer the same engine specifications as that of the current spec model. This means that petrol derivative comes with a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder VTVT unit and the diesel derivative comes with a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder U2 CRDi engine. Both these engines will be BS-6 compliant and come with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard. Hyundai is expected to provide them with an optional 5-speed AMT gearbox in select variants as well. Though the Maruti Suzuki Swift offers similarly specced engines, with the petrol derivative being BS-6 complaint, post-April 2020, it will lose its diesel derivative.

Competitive prices

Prices of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios are estimated to fall in-between the range of Rs 5.30 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh. This is quite close to what the bracket in which the prices of the Maruti Suzuki Swift falls in.