Five most fuel efficient diesel cars under Rs 10 lakh: Hyundai Aura, Tata Altroz and more

There are no SUVs in this list but it is dominated by three hatchbacks, two sedans, and one crossover. These cars are from Ford, Honda, Tata, and Hyundai.

The quest for more fuel economy never ends. Nobody ever walked in to a showroom and asked for a car with lower mileage. Ever! However, because of the switch to BS6 many car manufacturers not only discontinued their diesel engines but those who continued, are quoting lesser efficiency numbers. According to CV Raman, senior executive director, engineering at Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the methods of calculating a BS4 car’s fuel efficiency as well as those of a BS6 are slightly different. Hence the variation in the losses. He also said that the on-road mileage will not differ much though. At present in the Rs 10 lakh bracket, we have very few diesel engines. However, these are spread across hatchbacks, sedans and even SUVs. Here then is a look at the mileage champions in the sub-Rs 10 lakh price bracket.

Also Read Best diesel SUVs under Rs 10 lakh

Hyundai Aura

The Hyundai Aura, it must be said, has one of the most elegant designs for a sub-4m sedan in India. Hyundai uses the second-gen 1.2-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine here. This engine is good for 75hp and 190Nm. A 5-speed manual or AMT can be optioned with this engine. Hyundai claims a mileage of 25.40kmpl with the automatic and a slightly lower 25.25kmpl with the manual. Prices of the Hyundai Aura diesel range from Rs 7.73 lakh – Rs 9.22 lakh, ex-Delhi.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios shares the same engine as the Aura. The state of tune and gearbox options too are similar. Hyundai claims a fuel efficiency of 25.1kmpl from the manual variant. Prices of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios diesel range between Rs 7 lakh – Rs 8.29 lakh, ex-Delhi.

Tata Altroz

Tata’s first car built on an all-new platform that isn’t a part of legacy or derived from JLR, is the Altroz. The Tata Altroz uses a 1.5-litre diesel engine that is good for 90hp and 200Nm. Tata Motors claims a fuel efficiency of 25.11kmpl from the Altroz hatchback. Prices of the Tata Altroz diesel range between Rs 6.99 lakh – Rs 9.34 lakh, ex-Delhi.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Honda Amaze

At one point in time, the Honda Amaze diesel was the mileage champion in its class. With BS6 emission norms coming in, Honda Car India Limited had to lower the fuel efficiency. At present, this 100hp/200Nm, 1.5-litre diesel motor claims a mileage of 24.7kmpl, with the manual transmission. It is priced between Rs 7.55 lakh – 8.74 lakh, ex-showroom.

Ford Figo/Aspire

Another one of those mileage champions happens to be the Ford Figo twins. Powering them is a 1.5-litre diesel engine that is good for 100hp and 215Nm. A 5-speed manual gearbox is also standard. The claimed fuel efficiency is 24.4kmpl. Prices of the Ford Figo diesel range from Rs 6.86 lakh – Rs 7.85 lakh while the Ford Aspire prices are between Rs 7.49 lakh – Rs 8.34 lakh, ex-Delhi.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.