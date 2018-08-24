Five most expensive cars in the world: One of them costs as much as 400 Toyota Fortuners

It was in the month of July when Pagani announced the rollout of a super rare hypercar, one that would make the likes of Rolls-Royce Sweptail sound way cheaper. Mind you, the Sweptail too is a very exclusive luxury car that may be a tall order for you even if you were a millionaire. While Pagani's truly expensive offering made headlines around the world for being the priciest, there are others that used to wear the crown before it. Hence, we bring you five of the world's most expensive cars and what they are capable of. It isn't just the luxury, it is a lot to do 0-100 km/h sprint times.

Pagani doesn't care about sales numbers, they don't believe in building run-off-the-mill cars for the masses. The Italian sports car manufacturer builds cars that are niche with eye-watering performance figures and price. Their latest offering is the Zonda HP Barchetta boasts os a 6.0-litre biturbo V12 on board that makes 789 bhp, the same power output of the Huayra BC. Only three exist in the world - one belongs to the man himself Pagani chief Horacio Pagani and the other two have been pre-ordered. Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta carries a price tag of €15 million or to make it sound worse - over Rs 121 crore.

Even rarer than the Zonda Barchetta, Rolls-Royce Sweptail is a one-off hand-built uber luxury car that was commissioned in 2013 by a super-yacht and aircraft specialist. It is powered by a 6.75-litre V12 engine that puts out 453 bhp and is packed with all the exclusive luxury imaginable. Priced at $12 million (approximately Rs 82.39 crore), the Sweptail must definitely make the owner proud. But imagine, he's out for a drive in Monaco and one of the three Zonda HP Barchettas pulls next to him. Tch Tch!

Another one of those one-offs, Mercedes-Maybach Exelero is an ultra-high-performance car with a 690 bhp twin-turbocharged V12 engine which helps it deliver a 0-100 km/sprint time of 4.4 seconds, along with boasting of a top speed of 349 km/h. Hypercar performance figures and ultra-fine luxury brought the Exelero's price tag up to $8 million (approximately Rs 54.91 crore).

There was the Koenigsegg Competition Coupé which was upgraded to Competition Coupé X (CCX), which was upgraded again to the CCXR, and then yet again to the CCXR SE, and then one last time to the CCXR Trevita. A mighty hypercar that is not to be messed with is priced at $4.8 million (approximately Rs 32.95 crore).

The only introduction Lamborghini Veneno needs, besides its design most likely inspired by a scalpel, is that it can do 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds. The Veneno comes at a price tag of $4.5 million (approximately Rs 30.88 crore).