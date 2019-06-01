Five methods to keep your car cabin cool in the summer

Everyone is familiar with the moment when you return to your car on a hot summer’s day and you open the door to welcome what seems to be the hottest place on earth – the interior cabin of your car. Getting in and driving away in it not only leaves you in a sweaty mess, but the uneasiness of the heat sometimes becomes unbearable, and can also be quite unhealthy. Some modern cars allow you to remotely turn on the ignition and the AC before you get inside, which is not possible with older cars. So, here are some ways that will help you quickly cool down your car’s cabin that won’t let you break any more sweat than you need to.

Shaded Places

Parking in covered areas like basements is not always possible. More often than not, you will have to park your car in the open. If you can, try looking for a vacant spot with some shade and avoid parking in the sun. But if there is no choice, try parking your car with the rear of the vehicle facing towards the sun. This will allow the front of the cabin to be cooler than the rear.

Window Tints

Tinting out your windows helps significantly to lower down the temperature of your cabin in the summer. With tinted windows, your air conditioning also becomes more effective as it has to work less to cool down the cabin. However, there are laws as to how dark the tints can be, so make sure the ones you use don’t violate them.

Crack it open

As cars have glass all around them, this has a greenhouse effect which results in a boiling hot cabin. A small trick can help you let the heat escape and not trap the hot air inside the car. When you park your car, don’t roll up your windows all the way up and seal them shut. When you roll up the window, leave a gap small enough that would allow the air to pass through freely. If your car comes equipped with a sunroof, crack that open just enough for the same as hot air being light, rises.

Sun Shades

The market is littered with sun shades of different kinds which are useful in their own ways. They vary in sizes, shapes, purpose and the amount of light they allow to pass through. There are sun shades which block out the sun completely which you can use on your windows when the car is parked, but you must remove them once you are driving. There are products that are designed for your particular car model, fit snugly into your car windows and allow enough visibility while driving. There are also windshield sunshades that can be placed on the front windscreen which also helps in keeping the temperature inside the cabin down when the car is parked. You can also put a towel over the steering wheel, gear lever and seat which will avoid getting the controls and seats too warm to touch.

Door Fanning

To quickly cool down an excessively warm cabin, blast the AC and face the air vents down. The denser cold air from the AC will assist the warm air to rise up. While doing that, roll down the passenger side window and repeatedly open and close the driver side door about five to six times. This will create a back pressure forcing the warm air out of the open window while allowing the cooler air to enter when you open the driver side door. Scientifically, it has been proven that this technique cools down the car interior significantly in a very short amount of time.