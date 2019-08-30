Five major changes to watch out for in the next-generation Mahindra Thar

The Mahindra Thar is soon going to undergo its first major generation update. Launch of the updated iteration of this iconic 4x4 is expected to take place sometime early next year. Test mules of the same have been repeatedly spotted testing on India roads in the recent past. The new Mahindra Thar is going to be significantly different in comparison to the current generation model. Not only will it have an all-new design, but we expect it to come with a sizable increase in terms of its features as well. To elaborate on this further, here are five major updates that we expect the next-generation Mahindra Thar to get.

Bigger Dimensions

The next-generation Mahindra Thar, though retaining the basic silhouette of the current iteration, will undergo a sizable upgrade in terms of its dimensions. Going by the spy shots circulating on the internet, the new Thar will be longer, wider and taller in comparison. It will continue to have its traditional aesthetic attributes such as circular headlamps, the 7-slat grille, three-door layout but this time around, the Thar will also get a hard-top variant as well.

New Chassis

The 2020 Mahindra Thar will be based on an all-new platform. The new ladder-frame construction will allow the new Thar to continue being a capable off-roader. Not only this, the Mahindra is going to use this very underpinning in its future models such as the next-generation Scorpio.

More Powerful Engine

The new Mahindra Thar is speculated to come with a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine. This oil-burner will be capable enough to produce 140 hp of power. This will be paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox which will transfer the power to all the four-wheels. The present Mahindra Thar comes with a 2.5-litre, CRDe oil-burner which is good for 105 hp of power. The new 2.0-litre diesel engine will be BS-6 compliant.

Interior Overhaul

The interiors of the next-generation Mahindra Thar will undergo a major overhaul. The Thar has always been a lifestyle vehicle for a niche buyer. The new interior design will be slightly more modern and will be up-to-date with features and creature comforts. It is likely to come with a touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, power windows to name a few.

Significantly Safer

The body structure of the new Mahindra Thar will be compliant with the new safety regulations and hence it will meet the full-frontal, front-offset, side-impact and pedestrian safety norms. Right from the base trim, it will get dual-airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, high-speed alert system along with driver and passenger seat belt warning.

Image Credits: 4x4 Crew / Facebook