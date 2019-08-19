Five less known facts about the seventh-gen BMW 3 Series you should know

In its seventh generation, the BMW 3 Series has been the most popular BMW in terms of volume globally. Now that the G20 generation model has finally hit production within an all-new look and technology, BMW will be launching the new luxury sedan in India on August 21. While most of us are aware of what the all-new 3 Series has to offer, there are some less known facts about the new generation bimmer that you ought to know. Just in case you get into an argument with a BMW enthusiast.

The CLAR Platform

BMW’s CLAR or Cluster Architecture platform is entirely made out of three materials - steel, aluminium, and carbon fibre. The set-up first debuted on the current generation 7 Series and has been the base for all latest BMW models. The platform alone contributes to some of the main astonishing facts about the new 3 Series. It allows it to be equipped with a heap load of technology and it is lighter than the third generation E39 3 Series. The new body has allowed to it shed 20 kilos from its predecessor, 15kgs have been saved from the aluminium bonnet, and 7.5kgs from optimising the front sub-frame. Thus the new 3 Series is lighter, has a lower centre of gravity, more-nimble and precise.

Bigger than before

As it is based on a new platform, the 3 Series is now bigger in dimension compared to the F34 generation. It is 85mm longer, 16mm wider and the wheelbase has been elongated by 41mm. All that naturally resulting in more space in the passenger shell with 11mm more legroom to match the rivals like the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and the Audi A4.

Personal Assistant

The all-new 3-series will come equipped with your very own personal assistant. No, not a butler who will sit in the passenger seat and push buttons for you, a virtual assistant. While driving, all you have to do is say “Hey BMW” and command it to do numerous task that controls the climate control, the navigation, guide you to your favourite restaurants and more with direct and even indirect commands. It uses Artificial Intelligence and applies the conversation like commands into context and complies.

Self-levelling centre wheel caps

It’s not exactly like the Rolls Royce level cool, but cool nonetheless. After you drive and you come to a stop, the centre wheel caps with the BMW emblem will back to their perfect position. While the Rolls Royce system keeps the logo upright at all times even when the vehicle is in motion and the wheels are spinning. But like I said before, it is cool nonetheless.

The Hofmeister Kink

A simple, elegant, and quite an exquisite design element that BMW has been using for quite some time on their cars is the Hofmeister kink. Named after the signature pen stroke, of BMW’s chief designer from 1955-1970 - Wilhelm Hofmeister, the Hofmeister kink is the subtle low forward bend at the C-pillar around the which was first used on the BMW 3200 CS. The same may be found on previous-generation BMW 3 Series models, however, on the G20 generation, the Hofmeister kink is more evidently pronounced.

BMW India will be launching the all-new 3 Series on August 21 and it will be offered with a petrol and diesel option as before. Whether BMW will offer the 3 Series with the new xDrive all-wheel-drive system will be confirmed at the launch along with further details regarding the Indian specific models.