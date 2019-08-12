Five Kia Seltos features that MG Hector, Tata Harrier don’t have

Kia is all set to launch the Seltos, its maiden product in India, on August 22nd this year. It is easily one of the highly anticipated launches of the year 2019. Set to compete in the compact SUV segment, its prices are estimated to fall in-between the range of Rs 11 lakh to Rs 18 lakh. Its primary rivals comprise of the MG Hector as well as the Tata Harrier. Though each of these products boasts of several unique characteristics, in some areas, the Kia Seltos manages to surpass them. Here is a list of five features that the Kia Seltos has that is competitors, MG Hector and Tata Harrier don't.

Heads-up Display

One of the unique features of the Kia Seltos is its 8.0-inch heads-up display. The system shows important information such as current speed, turn-by-turn navigation among others. This helps in making sure that the driver has his/her undivided attention on the road.

Ventilated Seats

Another unique highlight of the Kia Seltos is its front ventilated seats. In a tropical country like ours, this feature will be truly appreciated by the buyers. That said, this feature is likely to be available only on the top-spec trims of this vehicle.

Built-In Air Purifier

Almost all the major cities of India are currently suffering from air quality issues. With rising pollution levels, a sizable chunk of the population has now started opting for air-purifiers in their vehicles. The Seltos comes with a built-in air-purifier which is positioned right above the front-central arm-rest. It even comes with a small digital display which shows real-time air quality level inside the vehicle.

BS-6 Compliant Engines

The Kia Seltos will be launched in India with two petrol and one diesel engine option. The petrol line-up consists of a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated and a 1.4-litre turbocharged unit. On the other hand, the diesel engine deployed in the Seltos is a 1.5-litre, turbocharged engine. All of these power units will be BS-6 compliant. Currently, no other vehicle in the same segment meets the upcoming emission regulations.

Wide-Range of Automatic Gearbox Options

In addition to offering BS-6 compliant engines, the Kia Seltos is also going to come with three different automatic options. All the engines will be available as standard with a 6-speed manual gearbox. In addition to this, the 1.5-litre petrol engine will be a CVT automatic, the 1.4-litre, turbo-petrol will get a 7-speed DCT automatic while the 1.5-litre diesel unit will get a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.