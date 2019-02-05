Five Hyundai Creta features that Tata Harrier, Nissan Kicks still don’t have

Hyundai Creta is currently the best seller in the compact SUV segment in India. One of the prime reasons behind this is the widely accepted design along with a long list of features that come at a tempting price point. Recently, two new SUVs have been launched in India in the sub Rs 12 lakh segment namely the Tata Harrier and Nissan Kicks that are direct rivals to the Creta. Features in a vehicle is one of the key deciding factors for customers in India and this is where the Creta certainly beats the Tata Harrier and Nissan Kicks. With that being said, here we take a look at the five features of the Hyundai Creta that are not present on its two prime rivals namely the Tata Harrier and Nissan Kicks.

Sunroof

Hyundai Creta gets a sunroof which the Tata Harrier and Nissan Kicks fail to have. Called as the smart electric sunroof by Hyundai, the said feature is only available in two variants of the Hyundai Creta. Customers opting for the SX automatic and SX (O) variants get the said feature. The option of a sunroof is now being preferred by the customers more rapidly than before and hence, the said feature holds significant importance.

Smart Key Band

The Hyundai Creta also gets a smart key band that is not available with the Tata Harrier and the Nissan Kicks. The band is available only with the top end SX(O) variant of the Hyundai Creta and can be connected through an app after which a customer can measure his or her steps taken and the calories burnt. The band also notifies the user of incoming calls and messages. Not only this, the Smart key band for the Hyundai Creta helps in door locking/unlocking, engine start-stop and tail gate opening.

Wireless charging pad

The Hyundai Creta is the first and only vehicle in the segment to boast of wireless smartphone charging. The wireless charging feature in smartphones is also getting prominence these days and hence, there has been an increase in the number of phones supporting the said feature. The wireless charging pad on the Hyundai Creta is located just ahead of the gear lever and it supports both Android and Apple smartphones.

Automatic Transmission

Hyundai Creta gets a six-speed automatic transmission with 1.6-litre petrol and 1.6-litre diesel engine options. The Tata Harrier and the Nissan Kicks, on the other hand, get a manual gearbox and no automatic transmission is on offer at least for now. As automatic cars are increasingly being preferred by the customers in the last few years, this is one area where the Hyundai Creta has an edge over its aforementioned two rivals.

Electrically adjustable driver's seat

Hyundai Creta is the only SUV in the segment to sport electrically adjustable driver's seat. While Tata Harrier and Nissan Kicks also get height adjustment provision, you have to do it manually in the two SUVs. The six-way adjustable power driver seat on the Hyundai Creta is only available with the top end SX(O) variant. All thanks to the said feature, the driver can adjust his or her seat with minimum effort as there is no need to adjust the seat manually.

However, it has to be noted that Tata Harrier and Nissan Kicks also have some features that are unique to them and hence, in the same way, the Hyundai Creta fail to have those. We will be coming up listing the said features of the Harrier and Kicks in our forthcoming stories.