Five Hot cars, SUVs launching after Diwali that you should wait for: Mahindra XUV700 to Honda Civic

The current year has been a busy one for many car makers in India. While the first three quarters have seen multiple product launches in the country, there are still some important ones left that will hit the market after Diwali or early next year. After Diwali, the market will be booming with some major launches in the form of the all-new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Mahindra XUV700 (G4 Rexton). Early 2019 will witness the launch of some anticipated vehicles like 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Tata Harrier among many. Let's have a look at the top 5 sizzling cars and SUVs that will head to a dealership near you after Diwali.

2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Possibly the biggest launch of 2019, the all-new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R will be launched in India early next year and will primarily challenge the likes of the recently launched 2018 Hyundai Santro. The new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is expected to use the same 1.0-litre, K10 petrol engine and a CNG variant is also expected to be on offer. The new Maruti Wagon R will have multiple new features compared to the existing model that will surely make it a better buy than before. The new model is expected to be launched at a premium of at least Rs 50,000 over the existing model.

2019 Honda Civic

Honda Civic is all set to make a comeback in India during the first quarter of next year. The new 2019 model will come with a completely new design language and is a major leap forward when compared to its predecessor in terms of aesthetics and features. The new 2019 Honda Civic will come with full LED lights along with 18-inch wheels. The cabin of the new Civic will get a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that should support both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Prices for the new 2019 Honda Civic are expected to start from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki's biggest car launch of the year will take place after Diwali this year in the form of all-new Ertiga. Some dealers across India have already started accepting bookings for the new Ertiga unofficially at a token amount of Rs 11,000. The new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has more generous proportions than the current generation model that translates to a more spacious cabin. Powering the 2018 Ertiga will be a new 1.5-litre petrol engine that also powers the new generation Ciaz. Besides, the tried and tested 1.5-litre diesel engine will continue to be on offer with the MPV. The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will most likely be launched in India next month and will primarily rub shoulders with the Mahindra Marazzo.

Mahindra XUV700 (Inferno)

The new Mahindra XUV700 that is rumoured to be christened Inferno is all set to be launched in India on 19th November. Mahindra has been testing the Y400 (codename) SUV for quite some time now and it is based on the new generation Ssangyong G4 Rexton. The seven-seater SUV that has been spotted multiple times in India and has a striking resemblance to its South Korean counterpart in terms of design and visuals. Powering Mahindra's flagship SUV will be a 2.2-litre diesel engine that is expected to produce close to 187 bhp of power output along with 450 Nm of torque. To be sold exclusively through Mahindra's 'World of SUVs' dealerships channel, the XUV700 will challenge the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and Isuzu mu-X in the premium SUV segment.

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier has to be among one of the most anticipated car launches of the year 2019. The company's upcoming flagship SUV was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2018 as the H5X concept. Tata Harrier is built on a new Omega architecture, a derivative of the L550 platform that underpins the Discovery Sport. The SUV has been spotted very recently in Delhi NCR by an Express Drivers reader, flaunting a commanding stance. Powering the SUV will be a 2.0-litre Fiat sourced diesel engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. Tata Harrier prices in India are expected to start from the Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom) mark and the SUV will primarily challenge the likes of Hyundai Creta in the segment.