Five features to expect from 2023 Honda City

Honda will be launching the City facelift on March 2. Here are the new safety and comfort features the sedan is expected to come with.

It’s an open secret but India’s favourite C-segment sedan, the Honda City, in its 2023 avatar, will be launched on March 2. With the total sedan market shrinking drastically to 9 percent, the City continues to be the car to beat in its class. Hence, Honda continues to bank big on the City, which takes on the Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus and the upcoming next-generation Hyundai Verna. With so many salons to choose from, is this segment getting its groove back? It’s too early to say that, but it has been a while since the City has faced some serious competition. Getting back to the 2023 Honda City, let’s highlight what features it should be equipped with.

2023 Honda City: Updated infotainment

As the 2023 Honda City is going to be a mid-life update rather than a facelift, the interiors and the dashboard design are expected to remain the same. The 8-inch infotainment touchscreen will receive a crucial user interface update though it is unlikely that the display size will increase. Apart from this, to make it more user-friendly, the 2023 City would also offer wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

2023 Honda City: Ventilated seats

With competition like the Slavia and Virtus upping their game in terms of comfort, the 2023 Honda City might offer ventilated seats. This will be very practical as our tropical hot and humid climate will make life a lot easier for the person behind the wheel and the front passenger. No matter what the outside temperature is, this will help in keeping the cabin cool and it’s also a great boon when you’re out on a long drive.

2023 Honda City: Advanced Driver Assistance System

Taking a leaf from the City hybrid, the standard version will come equipped with an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). By enhancing the safety features, the City will get Lane Keep Assist System, Emergency Braking System, adaptive cruise control etc.

2023 Honda City: New variants

Honda will increase the list of variants for both the petrol and the hybrid versions. Starting with the petrol City, the Japanese automobile manufacturer will introduce the SV variant, which will be the new entry-level option. It will only come mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The City will continue to be available in the following trims — V, VX and ZX — and all three also come with CVT automatic option.

Watch Video | Honda City Hybrid Review:

The City hybrid or e:HEV is currently available in ZX trim, but Honda will add an entry-level version, the V. We will have to wait for Honda to launch the V trim to find out what features the new variant misses out on.

2023 Honda City: RDE and E20 compliant engine

With the BS6 version 2 emission norms all set to be put in place on April 1, 2023, Honda has decided to drop the diesel engine. The 2023 City will only be powered by the RDE-compliant 1.5-litre, which churns out 119bhp and 145Nm of torque.

The City hybrid continues to be powered by the 1.5-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine and two electric motors. It offers a combined power of 125bhp and 253Nm of torque.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.