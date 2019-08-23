Five features of Suzuki Jimny (Next-Gen Maruti Gypsy) that India would love!

It seems that Maruti Suzuki has finally decided to bring in the current global sensation i.e. the Jimny to the Indian market. Here, it will retail as the next-generation iteration of the Iconic Gypsy. It will be positioned above the Vitara Brezza in Maruti's portfolio with its prices falling in the same bracket as that of the XL6 crossover MPV. It is likely that the Suzuki Jimny aka next-generation Maruti Gypsy will retail through the automaker's Nexa dealership outlets. We expect Maruti to launch the new iteration of this iconic 4x4 in India sometime next year. Ahead of this, the Suzuki Jimny, in its international spec trim could make its debut in India at the 2020 Auto Expo. Here are five features of this highly desirable compact 4x4 that Indians would love.

Classic 4x4 Styling

The Suzuki Jimny/Maruti Gypsy comes with a classic boxy design. It features circular headlamps, multi-slate front grille and wide bumper which gives its front fascia a dominating stance. The side profile of the Jimny features pronounced wheel arches along with simple yet stout character lines. Similarly, at the back, it comes with the spare wheel mounted on the bootlid among other aggressive aesthetic components.

Feature Rich Interiors

The international spec- Suzuki Jimny comes with a plethora of features onboard. The list includes steering mounted audio controls, automatic climate controls, a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play, power windows to name a few. Since Maruti is likely to retail the Jimny through its Nexa dealership chain, it might include premium creature comforts such a leather upholstery as an optional extra.

Off-road Capabilities

The Maruti Suzuki Gypsy has set a benchmark in terms of its off-road capabilities. The Suzuki Jimny, which is its successor, is also quite a capable vehicle. In the international markets, the Jimny comes with Suzuki's AllGrip Pro part-time 4WD system. It also offers a low-range transfer gear as standard. That said, it is likely that Maruti is not going to introduce the 4WD version of the Jimny, right from its launch and will bring in the same at a later stage.

Powerful Engines

The engine line-up of the next-generation Maruti Suzuki Gypsy aka Jimny is likely to include the K15B petrol engine. This 1.5-litre unit is capable of churning out 105 hp of power along with 138 Nm of peak torque. Maruti is likely to introduce this engine with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

Aggressive Prices

Since Maruti is going to introduce a highly localised version of the Jimny in India as the next-gen Gypsy, its prices are going to be quite competitive. We estimate that they are going to fall in-between Rs 9 lakh to Rs 11.5 lakh (ex-showroom).