Five cars under Rs 10 lakh that deserved better sales: Ford Figo, Toyota Yaris and more

These slow-selling cars also get higher discounts thereby making them a good buy if you factor in other things as well.

Every single time when you are out in the market for a new car, you will eventually be drawn to left-field options. Especially when you have read or seen us heaping praises about it. However, when you ask the opinion of others around you, the feeling of being dissuaded creeps in. More often than not, the recommendation will be to go in for something mainstream. These so-called slower selling cars though are usually the ones that will persuade you to have a go at them. Especially with the space proposition or value-for-money quotient that they will give you. Moreover, the showroom will have higher discounts on these as well. Here’s a look at five cars under Rs 10 lakh that we feel should deserve better. Perhaps a better chance at enhancing the sales numbers for their makers.

Ford Figo

The Ford Figo in its second generation never fared well despite being a much superior product in terms of ride and handling. It’s feature list though leaves a bit to be desired whereas the space at the rear is at a premium. Apart from this, even the price point at which it operates is something that is very competitive. Moreover, the Figo has petrol and diesel engine options though an automatic is only available with the former.

Tata Altroz

The Tata Altroz is one good-looking car plus is the proven safest one too. This though hasn’t translated to better sales. Somewhere down the line, the Tata doesn’t seem as modern as its rivals like the Hyundai i20 in terms of features. The pricing is competitive though the top-spec diesel could have been priced a bit lower. Moreover, the lack of an automatic has hampered this Tata’s prospects.

Hyundai Santro

The Hyundai Santro was launched amid much fanfare, especially because it was the return of an iconic nameplate. However, the Santro didn’t seem to click with the buyers for unknown reasons. The feature-list, rear AC vents and more are way ahead of the competition. There are also automatic transmission options and even a CNG. What more can one ask for in this segment?

Honda Jazz

One of the roomiest cars in its class, the Honda Jazz, sadly doesn’t sell well. The first-gen model, with its exorbitant price, was still a much sought-after car. With the second-gen, Honda got in a diesel engine but sadly that too has done little to add pizzaz to its sales. At present, the diesel is no where there whereas the petrol comes with a CVT and manual. Honda is one of the few manufacturers that offer a sunroof in this segment.

Toyota Yaris

The Toyota Yaris, sadly, never caught the fancy of the buyers. Perhaps its not-so-exciting looks could be the reason to blame. Or may be the slightly higher price tag when compared to cars like the Ciaz. This being said, the Yaris is the only one that had an option of a automatic transmission right from the base variant. Plus, three airbags as standard with seven on the top variants. Perhaps if there was a diesel engine, it could have done wonders for the sales numbers.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.