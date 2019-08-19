Five cars that will compete with the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Maruti Swift, Renault Triber and others

The Grand i10 Nios launch is tomorrow. While the leak buffs have tried their best at giving out details of the vehicle before launch, there is so much still left to be known. We've seen the exterior bits from leaked pictures and a grainy image of the interior supplied by Hyundai. So, all eyes will be on Hyundai's webcast tomorrow. Of course, you should also follow Express Drives on Twitter as well as Facebook for all the updates. In the meanwhile, you can check the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios competing vehicles in India. These range from your regular hatchback, a sedan as well as an MPV.

Renault Triber

This isn't something we made up, okay? Renault India's leaked presentation has ensured that the public now knows which vehicles it is targeting with the Triber. The Renault Triber is a 7-seater MPV that will be launched on August 28. It has a 1.0-litre petrol engine that is good for 72PS of power and 96Nm. Renault will pair up this engine with a 5-speed manual as well as an AMT. The important aspect here is that the Triber will be priced between Rs 5-7 lakh, the same range where the Nios is expected to be.

Ford Figo

The Ford Figo is priced very competitively in its segment, with prices starting at Rs 5.23 lakh, ex-showroom. It offers a 100PS/215Nm, 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 96PS/120Nm petrol. Both these engines are paired to only 5-speed manual transmissions. The Figo offers decent features and is a brilliant handler too. Moreover, dealers are happy to shower you with discounts as well.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Swift is a darling of the masses. It has got the all-important Maruti backing as well. However, the recent three star safety rating has taken a bit away from its massive sales. This aside, the Swift is a looker and comes with all the bells as well as whistles. It has got the trusty yet noisy 1.3-litre 90PS/190Nm diesel engine and a 84PS/114Nm, 1.2-litre petrol. The latter was recently upgraded to BS-VI. Not only this, the Swift is also available with 5-speed manual as well as automatic transmissions. Prices for the Swift start from Rs 5.14 lakh, ex-showroom.

Tata Tigor

This compact sedan makes a lot of sense given that it is stylish as well as spacious. The Tigor too has petrol and diesel engines, however it is only the petrol that gets an AMT option. Unfortunately, the Tigor is a bit long in the tooth and doesn't have connectivity options like the others in the segment. It's attractive pricing of Rs 5.49 lakh, ex-showroom, makes it one of the compelling options in this comparison.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT

The Mahindra KUV100 NXT is a compact SUV. It is for those who are on a tight budget and given the KUV100's starting price of Rs 4.88 lakh, ex-showroom, it makes complete sense. The KUV100 NXT has got debatable looks, a decent set of petrol/diesel engines and 5-speed manual transmissions. Unfortunately, like the Tigor, the KUV100 too lacks in connectivity options. But if its a SUV you want, at this price, then there is nothing like the KUV on offer.