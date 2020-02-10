Five best concept cars showcased at the Auto Expo 2020

The 2020 Auto Expo saw a handful of concepts cars with a few vehicles being launch and a large number of vehicles, mostly facelifts and BS6 upgrades being unveiled. But the nonetheless less, we have listed down five of the best concept vehicles that were showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo in Greater Noida.

Tata Sierra Concept

Some people who are old enough or born before the turn of the millennium would remember that Tata Motors in 1991 used to sell a three-door SUV which was called the Tata Sierra. It was a high riding, a three-door vehicle capable of accommodating four occupants. The rear occupants had a big glass fixed windows that allowed for a unique glasshouse like experience. But by 2000, Tata had discontinued the production of the Sierra to make way for the Safari. At the Expo, Tata Motors has revealed an all-new concept that pays homage to the somewhat forgotten model with the Sierra Concept. Tata has said that currently is the production model will most likely be an electric vehicle, however, there is no confirmation whether the Sierra Concept will actually make it to production just as yet. If and when it is introduced, the Sierra will most likely be based on the compact Alfa architecture on which Tata Motors has said will underpin its compact-sized models. Whether the Sierra will see the light of day or be abandoned like the TAMO? Only time will tell.

Tata HBX Concept

At the 2020 Auto Expo, Tata Motors took the wraps off the near production-ready, still in concept stage model called the HBX SUV concept. The HBX SUV will be a micro SUV that will take on the Renault Kwid and the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. While Tata Motors has not yet confirmed the name of the production model, but it is rumoured to be called the Hornbill. The model will be based on Tata’s Alfa Architecture and will be powered by the same 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine that is offered in the Tiago and Tigor models. The engine will be offered with a manual and highly likely to be offered with an AMT automatic as well. Tata has not released any information about when they plan to introduce the production model of the HBX in India, but it is likely that the model would hit Indian roads by the end of the year.

Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E

Introduced as a design study for Maruti Suzuki, the Futuro-E is a concept designed by Maruti Suzuki that hints at the design language the company intend to follow with the next generation Vitara Brezza and the replacement for the S-Cross when it will create an all-new SUV to rival the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. The concept vehicle is a coupe-styled SUV with high riding stance, has flared wheel arches. The front gets a pair of sleek LED headlamps which run across the front and are connected as the LED strip runs across the width at the front while at the back it features wraparound tail lamps. The interior is also futuristic as it features a square steering wheel, four seats which swivel around and an all-digital centre console. The vehicle when it makes it to production is likely to be electric or at least offer some amount of electrified powertrain.

Kia Sonet

Kia’s third product for India will be a sub-compact SUV which will rival the Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue. At the Expo, Kia unveiled the Sonet Concept which Kia claims is also near production. The Sonet concept will spawn the SUV that will arrive on Indian roads sometime early in the second half of 2020 and it will be based on the same platform as the Hyundai Venue. It is likely that the engines powering the Kia Sonet will be identical to the ones offered in the Venue. Which include the 1.2-litre petrol, 1.4-litre diesel. Whether the Sonet will come with the 1.0-litre 3-cylinder turbo petrol with the DCT has not been confirmed, but it is highly probable, the Sonet will offer that sportier engine as an option.

Mahindra Funster

The Mahindra Funster Concept is a convertible SUV which is said to be a battery-electric vehicle. The Funster is equipped with scissor doors, and Mahindra claims that it is designed to showcase a “fun side” of electric vehicles. While some details on the vehicle might make it to production, the concept only previews a new platform for future electric vehicles from Mahindra. They call it MESMA - Mahindra Electric Scalable Modular Architecture. The Funster is said to be powered by a 59.2kWh battery pack that should be good for a driving range of 520km. The vehicle is propelled by two electric motors, one on each axle which is capable of a maximum output of 313hp and Mahindra claims that it can do 0-100kmph in under 5 seconds.