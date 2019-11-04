7-seater MPVs that you can buy for less than Rs 10 lakh: Maruti Suzuki Eeco, Renault Triber and more

If y0u want an urban runabout, you mostly will choose a hatchback. If it's meant to be slightly more spacious, then a sedan makes sense. However, if you want to have a road presence, more often than not it will be a SUV for you. Carrying more people with an SUV stance plus the nimble dynamics of a hatchback is what your requirement says then an MPV comes into the picture. Manufacturers have now realised this and for them, this is becoming an area to attack. While many earlier thought that a compact SUV will fulfill all this requirements, more and more auto makers have started gravitating towards Multi Purpose Vehicles. Here is a list of five 7-seater MPVs that you can buy in India, for less than Rs 10 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

This is the oldest MPV in this lot. It has been around for almost two decades. There have been bare minimum design changes and the engine too has stayed the same for the most part - 1.3-litre petrol G13B. However, a few years ago, Maruti Suzuki introduced a downsized version of this engine in the Eeco and this is what we get today. The 1.2-litre petrol engine makes 73hp and 101Nm. It is BS-IV compliant at the moment but we have heard that MSIL will update it to meet BS-VI norms. The current price of Rs 3.90 lakh, ex-showroom will undergo a revision at that point of time. The Maruti Suzuki Eeco meets all the latest Indian crash safety norms and comes with a driver airbag, reverse parking sensors, ABS with EBD and front seat belt reminder. There is also the speed alert warning. If you want, a CNG option can also be ordered. The Eeco remains the most affordable of the MPVs one can buy in India today.

Datsun Go+

Datsun introduced the Go+ MPV in India as a low cost 7-seater and it has worked for the company too. The MPV has definitely got decent quality now and comes with all the bells and whistles including safety equipment and features. The 1.2-litre petrol engine makes 66hp and 104Nm. One can opt for a 5-speed manual or for a CVT with the Go+. In fact, with the CVT the engine gets a bit more power (75hp) but the same torque. The latter is the most affordable CVT that is on offer today. Speaking of which, prices for the Datsun Go+ start from Rs 4.12 lakh, ex-showroom. Unlike the Eeco, there is only a 7-seater version on offer.

Renault Triber

The Triber is built on a modified platform of the Kwid. It is again a 7-seater MPV that has a lot of space variations. One can use it as a 5-seater or even as a 2-seater depending on the requirement. It has also got the rugged Renault DNA, something that is evident when you drive the vehicle over broken roads. Renault India too has specced the car decently. The engine is a 1.0-litre, petrol that is good for 73hp of power and 96Nm. The transmission is a 5-speed manual at the moment but then an automatic is on the cards as well. Prices for the Renault Triber start from Rs 4.95 lakh, ex-Delhi.

Mahindra TUV300+

The Mahindra TUV300+ is one multipurpose vehicle that looks more like an SUV rather than outright van. It is based on the more SUV-like TUV300 but has got an extended wheelbase. The Mahindra TUV300+ boasts nine seats, with the last row being side facing. There are no seat belts provided as well. Mahindra has given the TUV300+ a more powerful 2.2-litre diesel engine that makes 120hp and 280Nm. This engine is paired to a 6-speed manual. In fact, the TUV300+ is the only car here that is sold primarily with a diesel engine. Prices for the Mahindra TUV300+ start from Rs 9.92 lakh, ex-Delhi.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has been around since 2013 and recently received a generation change. The newer model is based on the more safer (claimed) Heartect platform. It has received a whole bunch of new features and the engines themselves are new too. The petrol is a 104hp/138Nm, 1.5-litre SHVS hybrid one while the diesel too displaces the same cubic capacity but makes 94hp and 220Nm. While one can buy the petrol with a manual as well as torque converter transmissions, the diesel is available exclusively with a 6-speed manual. The petrol is BS-VI compliant too. The Ertiga again is one versatile vehicle. Prices for the petrol start from Rs 7.54 lakh and for the economy conscious customer, there is also the option for a CNG-equipped powertrain.