Fisker teases its electric four-door convertible, Ronin

According to the company this model is basically designed to offer “the world’s longest range for a production EV.”

Fisker plans to expand its electric vehicle lineup with the Ronin convertible, a four-door, four-seater. According to the company this model is basically designed to offer “the world’s longest range for a production EV.”

Fisker Ronin front

Computer generated preview images which are published on the official Fisker website shows that there is no grille on the vehicle, which isn’t unexpected for an electric vehicle, but it looks like air intakes have been chiselled into the lower bumper. The front end of the convertible flaunts a light strip made up of individual LEDs.

In terms of rear end or interior of the Ronin, Fisker has not revealed any images yet.

Fisker Ronin driving range

According to company founder Henrik Fisker, the Ronin will offer 1,062 km of driving range based on the European WLTP cycle. There is no doubt that the convertible’s range will be shorter than its EPA-estimated range, but even 805 km would be impressive.

The Fisker Ronin concept is expected to be unveiled in August 2023, with production starting the following year. In the meantime, the company will continue developing a smaller, far more affordable, and Foxconn-built EV called Pear that’s allegedly due out by the end of 2024.

Fisker is an upcoming car brand which is soon to make an entry in the Indian car market. In its India product line-up, Fisker has 1 upcoming car – Ocean EV. Fisker brand’s 1st upcoming car Ocean EV is expected to launch soon in India at an expected price of Rs 60 lakh.