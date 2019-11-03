Fisker Ocean electric SUV to offer 480km of range: Tesla Model Y rival teased!

Fisker is going to unveil an all-electric SUV on the 4th of January next year. To be called the 'Ocean', it will stand as a competitor to the likes of Tesla Model Y. The Fisker Ocean will go in production by the end of 2021. And the deliveries of the same will commence sometime during the year 2022. Technical specifications of this electric SUV will be shared by the company soon. The Fisker Ocean will get solar panels on its roof. The company says that with the help of these, the electric SUV will be able to run an extra 1600 km a year.

The Fisker Ocean will use carpets that are made from recycled fishing nets. Also, some of the interior parts will be made of vegan materials. It is likely that this SUV will be offered with an 80 kWh battery pack.

The Fisker Ocean will get a butch exterior design. It will have pronounced wheel-arches and a bulky front fascia. The side profile comes with bold character lines. This electric SUV will get LED lights all around. The rear fascia also comes with several unique design features. The Ocean looks more aggressive in comparison to the Tesla Model Y. The interiors of the Fisker Ocean is likely to offer a wide array of features. The company says that the cabin of this SUV will get a large amount of space, an interactive user interface along with a large heads-up display.

Ahead of unveiling the electric SUV, Fisker will launch a mobile app on 27th November, through which, customers will be able to lease the Ocean, with no long term contract. Early bookings for the SUV will be taken on the same day itself. Prices of the Fisker Ocean will be revealed alongside as well.

