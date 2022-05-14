Fisker and Foxconn to manufacture PEAR EV in Ohio: Production in 2024

Fisker and Foxconn have confirmed that Fisker’s second EV, PEAR, will be manufactured in Ohio. The Fisker PEAR EV will enter into production in 2024 and it is expected to have a base price of $29,900 before incentives.

American EV maker Fisker Inc. has confirmed that its second electric vehicle, PEAR (Personal Electric Automotive Revolution), will be manufactured at Foxconn’s factory in Ohio. Fisker’s partner, Foxconn, has recently completed the acquisition of an operational 6.2-million sq. foot vehicle manufacturing facility in Ohio. The Fisker PEAR EV will enter into production in 2024 and it is expected to have a base price of $29,900 before incentives.

“Both the Fisker and Foxconn teams are fully engaged and expect to build a minimum of 250,000 Fisker PEAR units a year at the plant after a ramp-up period,” they said in an official press statement. The new Fisker PEAR EV will follow the company’s first electric vehicle, the Fisker Ocean, the production of which will start in Austria on November 17, 2022.

Fisker’s Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker plans to visit the Ohio factory soon along with a team of engineers. He said, “The PEAR will be a revolutionary electric vehicle that won’t fit into any existing segment. The exterior design will feature new lighting technology and a wraparound front windscreen inspired by a glider plane glass canopy, enhancing frontal vision.”

He further added, “Our engineering group is working on new features and high-tech solutions for the PEAR that will change how we use and enjoy a vehicle in the city.” It is worth mentioning that Fisker has recently set up its Indian headquarter in Hyderabad. The company’s Indian arm is called Fisker Vigyan India Pvt. Ltd. and it is expected to launch the Fisker Ocean and PEAR EV in India.

