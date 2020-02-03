First Volkswagen Group Night in India: What to expect including Audi A8L launch!

Volkswagen is going to have its first-ever Group Night press conference in India today. Companies part of the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd. (SAVWIPL) i.e. Skoda, Volkswagen, Porsche and Audi are expected to showcase new products as well as discuss their respective upcoming plans for the Indian market. SAVWIPL is going to have an expansive presence at the 2020 Auto Expo. Skoda is going to give us a glimpse of its upcoming product portfolio and so is Volkswagen and other sub-brands.

Audi is going to launch the A8L at the Group Night today in India. This will be the German carmaker's second product launch in India after the Q8. The Audi A8L is going to compete against the likes of Mercedes-Benz S-Class as well as the BMW 7 Series. Skoda has teased the it's Vision IN SUV several times in the recent past. This SUV is expected to launch in India in production-version sometime during the year 2021. We expect the company to give a glimpse of this concept SUV today at the Group Night along with sharing its future plans for the brand.

Volkswagen is also going to launch an SUV based on the MQB-A0-IN platform. This will spawn an India-spec version of the T-Cross SUV. Though this SUV is likely to be showcased at the Auto Expo. Volkswagen could give debut the ID3 all-electric offering at the Group Night today.

Moving on to Porsche, the German Sportscarmaker is likely to bring forth the Taycan at the Group Night. The all-electric sedan is going to launch in India this year itself i.e. within a year of its international launch. The Taycan will be a standalone product when it arrives in India as there will have no competitor.