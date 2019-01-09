First tyre killer belt in Noida fails on debut day: Who’s to blame for Noida’s shame?

It was only yesterday, we reported that the Noida police department has installed tyre killers on one of the patches surrounding Sector 77 locality and now the news is that within a matter of 24 hours, someone has vandalized the same belt. Noida Authority commented that the tyre killers were tempered with, which resulted in them getting lose and hence came off the ground, splitting into pieces. The authority also added that this was just a single belt that was installed around the locality, while they also have plans to install similar setup around the stretches of Sector 77 North Eye Junction, Sector 76 metro station, Sai Mandir U-Turn at Sector 61 and near Sector 16A flyover.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

What is a tyre killer belt?

In the western or developed countries, such belts are used to take down a high-speed car chase by suddenly tossing them in front of the chased car. But for a city like Noida where there aren’t many high-speed chases, these are installed to stop the wrong side driving. These belts are loaded with spikes designed to burst down the tyres of the vehicles coming from the wrong direction.

On the other hand, if such belts are tempered with or wrongly installed, it can prove to be dangerous for all kind of vehicles regardless of the direction of movement.

As per the reports, the General Manager of the Noida Authority conveyed that over Rs 1.7 lakh was spent as the expenditure of the tyre killer belt, but out of surprise, the belt couldn’t withstand the oncoming traffic even for a single day. Since the belt was bolted into the tarmac, it couldn’t take the load of the oncoming cars due to which it came off the ground, and rest of the loose parts were vandalized.

What is the solution?

The authorities need to make sure that the future belts used are properly engineered and installed to avoid any kind of damage to the vehicles it is not meant for. Also, it should be sturdy enough to bear the weight of the oncoming traffic for a long time!

Video Source: News Nation