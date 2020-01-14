First Mercedes-Benz electric car in India unveiled! EQC SUV launch in April 2020 under EQ brand

Mercedes-Benz India has launched its electric brand ‘EQ’ with the unveiling of its all-electric SUV the Mercedes-Benz EQC which will be launched later in the Indian market. Like AMG is its performance brand, the ‘EQ’ brand manages, designs, develops and manufactures electric models. Under the EQ brand, models with ‘EQ Boost’ feature Mercedes’ 48-Volt mild-hybrid systems. The ‘EQ Power’ models are the vehicles that are plug-in hybrids. Mercedes-Benz has also introduced all-electric models, the first production model is called the EQC which is an all-electric version of the GLC-Class. Mercedes-Benz India will launch the EQC in India in April 2020.

The Mercedes-Benz EQC is already on sale in international markets, while there are more all-electric models in the pipeline, for example, the EQV (V-Class), EQA (GLA-Class), EQB (GLB-Class), EQE (E-Class) and the EQS (S-Class). The all-electric EQC SUV features a dual-motor all-wheel-drive layout with two asynchronous electric motors, one mounts don the front axle, and another at the rear axle. Under the floor of the vehicle is an 80kWh lithium-ion battery which provides the juice to the motors. On the WLTP cycle, the EQC is rated to deliver a maximum driving range of 417kms. The two motors combined produce a maximum of 402hp and the vehicle is electronically limited to a top speed of 180kmph. The EQC can be charged from 10% to 80% in 40 minutes when supported by a DC fast charger. In terms of performance, the electric motors generate 760Nm of torque which is available from 0rpm thus, allowing the EQC to accelerate from 0-100kmph in just 5.1 seconds.

Mercedes-Benz India aims to be carbon neutral by 2039. In 2020, the automaker will install 4,000 solar panels at its factory in Chakan which will provide 45% of all power needs. Mercedes-Benz India has already announced in 2019 that every month it will be introducing new models to the Indian market. In 2020, the German luxury carmaker will launch 10 new vehicles. Mercedes-Benz India is the first luxury brand to have all its product meeting BS6 emission standards. Following the introduction of the EQ brand, Mercedes-Benz will be launching the all-new generation GLE-Class to the Indian market. Additionally, the German luxury brand has announced that in the second quarter of 2020, it will launch the CLA, GLA and the GLS model in India.