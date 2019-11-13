First look into James Bond No Time To Die! New Land Rover Defender does aggressive stunts

The latest iteration of the James Bond movie franchise, No Time To Die, is all set to be released in the UK on 2nd April 2020. The 25th edition of the famous spy movie series will continue to feature some jaw-dropping and awe-inspiring stunts and car chasing scenes. Aston Martin has always been an integral part of the James Bond movies in the past with some truly sumptuous models such as the DB5, DBS and the likes. This tradition continues with No Time To Die as well. However, this time around, there will be yet another iconic car, the new Land Rover Defender, making a star appearance in the popular movie franchise.

Jaguar Land Rover has released the first look, teaser video showcasing the new Land Rover Defender performing some amazing stunts at the hands of the stunt team of No Time To Die.

The video showcases a bunch of new Defenders going about in what seems like a car chase scene from the movie. You can see the stunt co-ordinators thrashing the vehicles and jumping them off at high-speeds on difficult terrains. The new Defender seems to be unfazed by the conditions its been put through and continues to perform as expected. These shots are sure to make for an exciting watch when the movie is released.

Lee Morrison, James Bond Stunt Co-ordinator, said: "Designing and co-ordinating the action sequences for the Bond franchise requires a non-compromising mindset. We needed an unstoppable vehicle to help us battle against the elements, steep descents and river crossings so we chose the new Defender. I'm beyond impressed that the Defender is not only back but much, much better!"

In addition to the new Land Rover Defender, No Time To Die will also feature the Range Rover Sport SVR, Range Rover Classic and the Series III Land Rover.