First look at specs of India-bound Suzuki Jimny: New Maruti Gypsy?

The 5-door Jimny will be 300mm longer than the model currently on sale and will also have a longer wheelbase of 2,550mm. It will get a slightly detuned version of the K15B petrol engine.

By:Updated: Apr 17, 2021 7:22 PM
Suzuki Jimny 5 door spy shotSuzuki Jimny Long Wheelbase (Image Source @trackssuzuki - Instgram)

Speculations about the Suzuki Jimny making its way to the Indian market have been rife for quite some time now. Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) currently makes the fourth-generation Jimny in India and exports it to foreign markets but the vehicle is not being sold in India. The Jimny has been spotted testing a number of times on Indian roads and was even showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo as the Jimny Sierra. A newly leaked document has revealed the engine specifications and dimensions of the 5-door Jimny along with an update for the 3-door model.  

Suzuki Jimny 5 door specifications

Suzuki sells the Jimny as a 3-door SUV in international markets but we had recently reported that a long-wheelbase version of the vehicle was being tested. Now, we have a leaked document that confirms the presence of the LWB model and also reveals other key information about the vehicle. The LWB Jimny will come in a 5-door avatar and will be 3,850mm in length, 1,645mm in width and 1,730mm in height. It will get a wheelbase of 2,550mm. This makes the 5-door Jimny 300mm longer than the models currently on sale and also has a longer wheelbase. The 3-door model of Jimny being sold globally comes with a length of 3,550mm and a wheelbase of 2,250mm. Staying true to its SUV nature, the Jimny will sport a ground clearance of 210mm and have 195/80 R15 tyres. It will also get a 3-link rigid axle suspension with coil springs and a 4×4 system.   

Suzuki Jimny Long Wheelbase right side Spy ShotSuzuki Jimny Long Wheelbase (Image Source @trackssuzuki – Instagram)

It is very likely that this longer version of the Jimny could make its way to India and possibly be rebranded as the Maruti Gypsy. The longer wheelbase of the 5-door model is still under 4 metres and can help with a reduction in tax while still offering more practicality and room than the current 3-door version. Once launched, the Jimny would primarily compete against the Mahindra Thar. Considering the specifications of the vehicle, Maruti Suzuki could undercut the price of Thar to attract more buyers.

The document also includes engine specifications for the SUV. It will come with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder, K15B petrol engine that is also seen in other vehicles from the company. However, here it is producing slightly less power and torque. It makes a peak power of 100.6hp and generates 130Nm of torque. The K15B engine found in vehicles like the Vitara Brezza, Ciaz and Ertiga makes 103hp and 138Nm. The vehicle will be offered with the choice of a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic transmission. 

