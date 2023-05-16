scorecardresearch

First Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica delivered in India

In comparison to the Huracan Evo RWD, the Tecnica boasts a 35 percent increase in downforce while reducing drag by 20 percent.

Lamborghini India has delivered the first Huracan Tecnica, the next-generation rear-wheel-drive V10, in India, finished in Bianco Monocerus shade. The Huracan Tecnica combines a fun-to-drive personality with high-performance capabilities.

The Huracan Tecnica features the LDVI (Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata) system, which controls every aspect of the car’s dynamic behaviour by integrating vehicle systems and set-up to deliver feed-forward pre-control in virtually real-time, for perfect driving dynamics.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India, said, “Since its debut last year, the Huracan Tecnica has generated a lot of excitement in India. We are delighted that Indian customers appreciate what Tecnica brings to the Huracan family.”

The Huracan Tecnica is the latest evolution of Lamborghini’s V10-powered sports car, featuring rear-wheel-drive. The car was specifically designed to strike a perfect balance between unadulterated driving pleasure on the track and relaxed, lifestyle-focused cruising on the road.

Underneath its body, the Huracan Tecnica gets a 29bhp power increase over the Huracan Evo, resulting in a weight-to-power ratio of 2.15 kg per bhp. It accelerates from 0 to 100kmph in 3.2 seconds and handles sharper than ever, thanks to a recalibrated and improved LDVI system.

The lightweight Tecnica’s recalibrated LDVI system and distinctly tuned driving modes with specific suspension set-up, rear-wheel direct steering, and brake cooling improvements make the Tecnica deliver the best of both worlds – a poignantly versatile super sports for road and track.

First published on: 16-05-2023 at 08:37 IST