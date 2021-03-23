First images of Hyundai Alcazar interior and exterior revealed via official sketches

We finally have official images of the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar. The company has released sketches of their 7-seater SUV and given us a glimpse of the exterior and interior design.

By:March 23, 2021 12:34 PM
Hyundai Alcazar rear sketche

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has released official sketches of their upcoming 7-seater SUV, Alcazar. Hyundai plans to deliver a premium experience with the Alcazar and will be launching the vehicle on April 6, 2021. Once launched, the Alcazar will compete against the like of the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV500.

Hyundai Alcazar side profile sketch

Since Alcazar is essentially a three-row SUV based on the Creta, it also is based on Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design language. The sketches show how the side and rear profile of the upcoming SUV will look. A major change can be seen when looking at the vehicle from the side. While the wheelbase could be the same as Creta, the length has definitely been increased to accommodate a third row. This is very apparent after looking at the larger rear overhangs. While the rear of the Creta has a lot of sharp creases, the Alcazar goes for a cleaner and more curvy approach. It gets LED tail lamps that look like the units found on the Creta but the design is subtly different. The stop light in the middle of the boot has been shifted to the top and is now housed in the roof-mounted spoiler. There is a chunky looking faux skid plate at the bottom to give it an imposing yet smart look.

Hyundai Alcazar interior sketch

Hyundai will offer the Alcazar in both, 6 and 7-seater variants. The design sketches revealed by the company show the interior with two captain seats in the second row and a bench in the third. For the 7-seater version, the second-row captain seats will be replaced with a bench that can accommodate three passengers. The interior of Alcazar is based on a Wing-Surround architecture to enhance the ambience for the people seated inside. Alcazar will get the same flat-bottom steering wheel seen in the Creta and will have the same 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car features via BlueLink. Apart from this, one can spot a floor-mounted armrest for the second row passengers. The armrest also has cupholders for added convenience. There are separate AC vents for third-row occupants too.

As for engine options, we expect the Alcazar to be powered by the same engines that are also found in the Creta. These include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. These engines will come with manual and automatic transmission options.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

In images: 2021 Royal Enfield 650 Twins get stunning new colour options

In images: 2021 Royal Enfield 650 Twins get stunning new colour options

Ather Energy makes entry in Jaipur with 450X electric scooter: Deliveries to start next month

Ather Energy makes entry in Jaipur with 450X electric scooter: Deliveries to start next month

New Jaguar i-Pace launch live updates: Electric SUV price, variants, range, specs, features

New Jaguar i-Pace launch live updates: Electric SUV price, variants, range, specs, features

Mahindra ALSV, Kalyani M4: Highlights of Indian Army’s new armoured fleet

Mahindra ALSV, Kalyani M4: Highlights of Indian Army’s new armoured fleet

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 launched: New colours & MiY options

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 launched: New colours & MiY options

Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV India launch tomorrow: Range, features, expected price

Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV India launch tomorrow: Range, features, expected price

Jeep Magneto debuts: First-ever electric Jeep to get V6-like power & six-speed manual transmission

Jeep Magneto debuts: First-ever electric Jeep to get V6-like power & six-speed manual transmission

Rajputana's KTM 390 Duke-based Cafe Racer with angular styling & super slicks is awe-inspiring

Rajputana's KTM 390 Duke-based Cafe Racer with angular styling & super slicks is awe-inspiring

New 345hp Audi S5 Sportback launched at Rs 79 lakh: Will rival BMW M340i xDrive

New 345hp Audi S5 Sportback launched at Rs 79 lakh: Will rival BMW M340i xDrive

You can now buy the official Formula 1 safety car! Aston Martin launch Vantage F1 Edition

You can now buy the official Formula 1 safety car! Aston Martin launch Vantage F1 Edition

BMW M340i Video Review: Specs, performance, features, price

BMW M340i Video Review: Specs, performance, features, price

Drunk teen in speeding Mercedes kills three in Mohali, Punjab

Drunk teen in speeding Mercedes kills three in Mohali, Punjab

Komaki MX3 electric motorcycle launched: Range, features & price

Komaki MX3 electric motorcycle launched: Range, features & price

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe video review: Top speed, specs, features, price, all details

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe video review: Top speed, specs, features, price, all details

Another chinese copy! Hanway G30 mimics Royal Enfield Himalayan but with these additional features

Another chinese copy! Hanway G30 mimics Royal Enfield Himalayan but with these additional features

The Truth about China's ban on Tesla vehicles: When the spy is being spied on!

The Truth about China's ban on Tesla vehicles: When the spy is being spied on!

F1 Drive to Survive Season 3 Review: Mixed bag but you can’t miss on Netflix

F1 Drive to Survive Season 3 Review: Mixed bag but you can’t miss on Netflix

Zyngo to use Sun Mobility electric vehicle battery swapping stations: 120 EVs deployed in Delhi-NCR

Zyngo to use Sun Mobility electric vehicle battery swapping stations: 120 EVs deployed in Delhi-NCR

Drunk driver crashes into Mig-29! Fighter jet completely destroyed

Drunk driver crashes into Mig-29! Fighter jet completely destroyed

Kushaq vs Seltos vs Creta vs Taigun vs Duster specification comparison: The better compact SUV?

Kushaq vs Seltos vs Creta vs Taigun vs Duster specification comparison: The better compact SUV?