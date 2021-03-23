First images of Hyundai Alcazar interior and exterior revealed via official sketches

We finally have official images of the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar. The company has released sketches of their 7-seater SUV and given us a glimpse of the exterior and interior design.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has released official sketches of their upcoming 7-seater SUV, Alcazar. Hyundai plans to deliver a premium experience with the Alcazar and will be launching the vehicle on April 6, 2021. Once launched, the Alcazar will compete against the like of the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV500.

Since Alcazar is essentially a three-row SUV based on the Creta, it also is based on Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design language. The sketches show how the side and rear profile of the upcoming SUV will look. A major change can be seen when looking at the vehicle from the side. While the wheelbase could be the same as Creta, the length has definitely been increased to accommodate a third row. This is very apparent after looking at the larger rear overhangs. While the rear of the Creta has a lot of sharp creases, the Alcazar goes for a cleaner and more curvy approach. It gets LED tail lamps that look like the units found on the Creta but the design is subtly different. The stop light in the middle of the boot has been shifted to the top and is now housed in the roof-mounted spoiler. There is a chunky looking faux skid plate at the bottom to give it an imposing yet smart look.

Hyundai will offer the Alcazar in both, 6 and 7-seater variants. The design sketches revealed by the company show the interior with two captain seats in the second row and a bench in the third. For the 7-seater version, the second-row captain seats will be replaced with a bench that can accommodate three passengers. The interior of Alcazar is based on a Wing-Surround architecture to enhance the ambience for the people seated inside. Alcazar will get the same flat-bottom steering wheel seen in the Creta and will have the same 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car features via BlueLink. Apart from this, one can spot a floor-mounted armrest for the second row passengers. The armrest also has cupholders for added convenience. There are separate AC vents for third-row occupants too.

As for engine options, we expect the Alcazar to be powered by the same engines that are also found in the Creta. These include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. These engines will come with manual and automatic transmission options.

