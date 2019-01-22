Someone just bought the new generation Toyota Supra for Rs 15 Crore at auction!

The new-generation Toyota Supra was unveiled recently for the very first time at the 2019 Detroit Motor Show. It is the latest 5th generation car bearing the iconic ‘Supra’ name tag. Now the first-ever A90 GR Supra to roll out of the production factory has been auctioned for a whopping $2.1 million price tag (which is equivalent to Rs15 Cr). The auction took place at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, United States. The sold Supra features an exclusive number plate bearing “202001” digits and '2020' on the list denotes the model year of the car, while 01 denotes it being the first ever new-gen car to roll out of the factory.

Also read: Nissan to launch Leaf Electric car in India later this year

The Chairman and CEO of the Barrett-Jackson auction bought the car paying a staggering $2.1 million, while all the proceeds from the auction will be shared by the American Heart Association and the Bob Woodruff Foundation. Also, the winning bidder also gets a VIP track day experience including a personalized race suit and passes. Apart from this, the winner also gets to witness Toyota Owners 400 NASCAR round at Richmond Raceway. And in addition, they also get to experience the Toyota pace car and a hot lap with Michael Waltrip in the driving seat.

The first Supra to roll out of the production line features a matte grey paint job combined with a set of red ORVMs along with a set of custom matte black alloy wheels. The car also features a red and black theme on the interiors. Apart from this, what makes the car unique is that it will be signed personally by the Toyota CEO, Akio Toyoda.