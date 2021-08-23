First-ever Mercedes-AMG 63 S launched in India at Rs 2.07 crore: AMG shows the highest growth in H1 2021

Yet another AMG product has made its way to India for the first time. The new AMG GLE 63 S 4Matic+ is a powerful SUV that also packs in a load of features.

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has launched yet another product in India. This time it is the AMG GLE 63 S 4Matic+ Coupé that has been launched for a price of Rs 2.07 crore (ex-showroom). One would think that launching a high-end luxury vehicle at a time like this might not be a good idea but the numbers suggest otherwise. The company claims that the AMG segment has shown the highest amount of growth in H1 2021. This has been helped by a rather aggressive product launch offensive put up by the company in recent months.

Coming back to the AMG GLE 63 S 4Matic+ Coupé, it is a performance-focused coupe version of the GLE SUV and is coming to Indian shores for the first time. The front of the vehicle is dominated by a large grille with an equally large Mercedes logo and vertical chrome slats. The black air intakes add a nice contrast as well. It rides on 22-inch light-alloy wheels and gets AMG lettering as standard. At the back one can see the sporty-looking quad exhaust setup and a thin strip of chrome as well.

The star of the show is the 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine that makes 612hp and an additional 22hp is added by the EQ Boost starter alternator. It also makes 850Nm of peak torque and can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in just 3.8 seconds. The engine comes paired with a 9G AMG Speedshift transmission and power is sent to all four wheels. Additionally, the vehicle also comes with cylinder deactivation technology that shuts off half the cylinders when you are just cruising around. This can save fuel when needed and the same is indicated on the digital instrument cluster. The 48V system also aids in better handling of the vehicles with the active roll stabilisation system. One can chuck this coupé into corners without being worried about toppling over.

Being a Mercedes, the cabin of the AMG GLE 63 S is full of comfortable materials and all the kit you would want in a car at this price. Since it is also an AMG, you get AMG specific nappa leather on the seats and the AMG badge on various surfaces too. It comes with a host of safety features like adaptive LED headlamps, active brake assist, 360-degree parking camera, blind spot assist, ABS, EBD, ESP and airbags all around.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.