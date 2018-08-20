First ever Ford Mustang sold still with original owner now valued at over Rs 2.44 crore! Read full story

Ford Mustang is one of the most iconic cars to ever have rolled out of America. From its appearance in the Bullitt creating one of the most talked about car chase scenes to its evolution into the Ford Mustang GT, the pony car has seen many years of stardom. But where did it all begin? Where is the very first Ford Mustang that rolled out of the production line? It is thanks to Tom and Gail Wise that we know the first ever Mustang's whereabouts and that it has a happy life. When shown with a choice of keeping it or selling it for scrap, the Wise family chose to safe keep it for 27 years. And today, it is valued at over Rs 2.44 crore.

The Wise family with their Ford Mustang. (Photo: Gail Wise)

The broken down was stored in their garage for 27 years with one promise from Mr Gail that he would fix it himself one day. It was Mrs Gail's skylight blue convertible For Mustang which was bought when she was 22 in 1964 and was driven by the family of six for 15 years.

Original 1965 Ford Mustang convertible - the early version was known to many as the 1964 1/2.

It was stored in the garage until Tom retired. When he started to look for car parts, he came across a story on the Internet of a person with a similar car, who claimed to be the very first Ford Mustang owner with the purchase date of 16 April 1964.

Tom and Gail remembered that they had purchased the Ford Mustang a day before, and after a short hunt in their basement, they found the receipt and manual which was indeed dated 15 April 1964. They called Hagerty Classic Insurance, experts on collector cars, and learned a paper trail was essential. But then, the Wise family had all the necessary paperwork.

And now, as Ford celebrates the 10 millionth Mustang, Gail Wise's original Mustang will be on public display in Royal Oak, Michigan for a while. “It’s like being a movie star at 76,” she told AP. “I felt like a movie star at 22 when I bought the car. I mean, that was 54 years ago and we’re still talking about it.”