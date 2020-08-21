First-ever electric Rolls-Royce is here: 1961 Phantom V with over 480 km range

Lunaz, creator of electric classic cars, has announced the start of production of the world’s only electrified Rolls-Royce cars. The Rolls-Royce marque joins its existing electrified classic cars from Jaguar and Bentley.

You are now looking at the world’s first all-electric Rolls-Royce. Electric classic car creator Lunaz just took the wraps off new electric Rolls-Royce models which join Lunaz’s previous work that includes EV version of Jaguar and Bentleys. The Rolls-Royce cars have been restored from the ground up before being transformed to their now all-electric avatars.

One of them is a 1961 Rolls-Royce Phantom V that has received an array of hardware and software upgrades to make as modern as it can get under the classic skin. Only 30 units of the electric Phantom will be produced and Lunaz are now open for orders.

The transformation isn’t exactly what you’d call easily affordable though with prices starting at GBP 500,000 (approximately Rs 4.93 crore) excluding taxes. The electric Phantom uses a 120 kWh battery pack and Lunaz promise a range of up to 480 km between charges.

The cabin of the 1961 Phantom V has been updated with a fully integrated infotainment system, along with satellite navigation and climate control. The rear passengers each get a screen of their own behind the picnic table and have access to a small ‘bar’ in the central unit.

Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo buys world’s most expensive car – 1600 hp Bugatti Centodieci

Not just the Phantom, Lunaz has already begun work on all-electric Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud models that will be available in varying body styles that include four-door limousine, two-door coupe and drophead coupe. The Silver Cloud conversion prices will start at GBP 350,000 (approximately Rs 3.45 crore) excluding taxes.

Considering the increasing demand for electrification of classic cars, Lunaz is also preparing to double the workforce at its technical headquarters in Silverstone.

“We are meeting the demand for clean-air expressions of the most beautiful and luxurious cars in history. We are proud to make a classic Rolls-Royce relevant to a new generation,” David Lorenz, founder of Lunaz, said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.