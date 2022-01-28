First batch of BYD e6 all-electric MPV delivered in India

BYD India handovers the first batch of e6 electric MPV to consumers. The company has delivered 30 units of the BYD e6 across six cities of the country.

After recently launching the BYD e6 MPV in the Indian market, the company has today announced that the first batch of the vehicles is delivered to the buyers. The first batch of the BYD e6 all-electric MPV comprised 30 units, which were delivered across 6 cities, namely Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Kochi, and Hyderabad. The e6 MPV is sold exclusively to B2B consumers, and the brand has established a dealer network across 8 cities in the country.

The BYD e6 EV is designed with the MPV-essential traits. The boot space is a massive 580 litres to gulp luggage of all occupants. The e6 comes with Bosch’s IPB brake control system and can regenerate energy from speeds of just 2 kmph. The electric MPV is priced at Rs. 29.60 lakh with a 7kW charger. However, omitting the charging unit will save you another Rs. 45,000.

Mr. Shrirang Joshi, the Sales Head of Electric Passenger Vehicle of BYD India Private Limited said, “We are excited to see the response coming in for the All-New e6 MPVs across key cities. It is a testament to the market demand for premium eMPVs that BYD India is addressing. Equipped with a 71.7 kWh Blade Battery with a WLTC (world harmonized light-duty vehicle test procedure) range of 520km, the All-New e6 gives our customers a safe and hassle-free driving experience, supporting both AC and DC fast charging which can support a DC fast charging from 30% to 80% within 35 minutes. Our Blade Battery redefined safety standards for the entire industry. This new generation lithium iron phosphate battery has set new benchmarks in terms of reliability, safety, performance, and power density”.

Talking of features, the BYD e6 is equipped with some new-age tech. It gets a 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, CN95 air filter, and a massive 10.1 infotainment unit, which can be rotated to fix it either in a portrait or a landscape manner. The car also gets a standard warranty of 3 years or 1.25 lakh km. For the battery, buyers are covered til 8 years/5 lakh km, whereas the motor gets a warranty of 8 years/1.5 lakh km.

Mr. Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, the Senior Vice President for Electric Passenger Vehicle Business of BYD India Private Limited, said, “BYD has been exhibiting a stellar performance in the EV segment across the globe. At BYD India, we are replicating our global strength for the Indian market and are confident in our strong performance in the coming years. The power-packed eMPV is all set to give Indian customers a thrilling experience in the B2B electric vehicle segment.”