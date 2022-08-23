First 2022 Maserati Levante Hybrid SUV delivered in Mumbai

The Maserati Levante hybrid has a starting price tag of Rs. 1.48 crore, ex-showroom.

Maserati’s brand-new Levante hybrid SUV has found a taker in the bustling city of Mumbai. Available at a starting price of Rs. 1.48 crore, the first 2022 Maserati Levantein India is now owned by Abhishek Monty Agarwal, the founder of Purple Style Labs (PSL) which recently raised $10 million in Series-B funding. As per Aggarwal, he discovered the Maserati Levante on his trip to London way back in 2018 and was impressed. He is also planning to purchase the powerful V8 Levante Trofeo from their new lineup.

It is to be noted that the first 2022 Maserati Ghibli hybrid arrived in Delhi in the beginning of 2022.

The Maserati Levante Hybrid combines the 4-cylinder, 2-litre engine with a 48-volt Hybrid system to recover energy during deceleration and braking. The hybrid car weighs less than the 6-cylinder petrol engine and above all has an even better weight distribution since the battery is placed in the rear without compromising the load capacity and optimally balancing the masses of the vehicle. All designed to make the Levante Hybrid even more agile and fun to drive.

Thanks to a maximum power output of 330 hp and torque of 450 Nm delivered from just 2,250 rpm, the performance data of the new Levante Hybrid, only available with all-wheel drive, is impressive: a top speed of over 240 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 6 seconds.