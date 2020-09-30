First 2020 Mahindra Thar sold for Rs 1.11 crore in auction: Launch on October 2nd

Over 5,400 people registered themselves for the 2020 Mahindra Thar #1 auction. The bidding for the vehicle started for a reserve price of Rs 25 lakh and the bids crossed Rs 80 lakh on the first day itself.

Sep 30, 2020 5:51 PM

 

The first unit of the 2020 Mahindra Thar was meant to be special and which is why the brand organized an auction for it. Well, the same has now been sold out for a staggering price of Rs 1.11 crore. The winning bid came from Aakash Minda from New Delhi. Over 5,400 people registered themselves for the auction. The bidding for the 2020 Mahindra Thar #1 started for a reserve price of Rs 25 lakh and the bids crossed Rs 80 lakh on the first day itself. During the next five days, the figure crossed Rs 1 crore. The winner of the 2020 Mahindra Thar #1 – Aakash Minda can choose the variant and colour option for his vehicle and the amount generated from the auction will go for charity in one of the three bodies that are currently contributing towards Covid-19 relief. These are Naandi Foundation, Swades Foundation and the PM CARES fund and one of these will be chosen by Minda only for charity.

Watch our 2020 Mahindra Thar video review:

The Thar #1 will feature customised badging with Aakash’s initials. Moreover, the vehicle will have leatherette seats along with serial number 1 on the VIN plate. Mahindra Thar has been India’s favourite SUV for a long time now and the second generation model did spiced up the excitement among the enthusiasts even more. The new-generation Thar not only looks bigger and better than before but it also packs in some new features that make it an overall well-rounded and more capable offering. With the hype surrounding the 2020 Mahindra Thar for a long time, the over Rs 1 crore amount for the winning bid doesn’t really come as a surprise.

The new 2020 Mahindra Thar is set to be launched in India on 2nd October. The vehicle will be launched in a total of two variants namely AX and LX and the prices are expected to start from Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates!

