Find your new Nissan Magnite booking with track my car option: Details explained

The Nissan Magnite has met with a resounding success, a shot in the arm, that the company needed. Waiting periods for this fantastic SUV have now extended to near four months from the initial eight months. Nissan India has added another shift to help make produce the Magnite at a faster pace to cater to these pending orders. If you are someone who booked the new Nissan Magnite, we have news for you. The company has now introduced a track my car option. Through this, a prospective owner can key in his booking receipt number and it will show you details. While the option is already available on the Nissan India website, customers may not be able to use it for sometime. This is because the tracking option is being updated with a new menu. But once the website is up, and we have been told it will be soon, one can track the estimated time of arrival of their beloved car.

On a monthly cycle basis, the tracking tool will also show customers if their vehicle has reached the dealership or if you have appointed someone else to collect the car on your behalf, delivered. What it won’t show is if the vehicle is on the trailer bed and heading towards dealership and so on. Ideally, if this would have been incorporated, it will be a welcome relief for the customers. However, what Nissan has done now should have been started right from the time the waiting periods for the Magnite increased. This will also give an assurance to the customers who believe their cars might be allotted to someone else. A sense of transparency if we can say that.

We had a word with the MD of RNAIPL, Biju Balendran a few months ago. He told us that production is going on normally. The semiconductor shortage has hit everyone globally and same is the case in India.

