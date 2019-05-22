Finally! The new Land Rover Discover Sport gets Android Auto, Apple CarPlay

Land Rover has given the Discover Sport, the entry-level model from the Discovery range a much-needed makeover. The new 2020 Land Rover Discover Sport has now been introduced with some significant styling and technology upgrades.

Like before, the new Discovery Sport will now come new design, Land Rover’s latest generation of InControl Touch Pro infotainment system along with more efficient electrified engines. The design of the cabin has been upgraded although it will continue to be offered with 5+2 seats as an option. The second row of seats has now been improved to a 40:20:40 split-folding layout and Land Rover claims that 24-possible seating configurations are now possible to provide flexibility. The interior has been redesigned and now offers more storage for small items along with the flexible load space.

The car uses the heavily modified Ford platform that Jaguar Land Rover inherited. The Discover will continue to be based on the D8 platform which also underpins the Evoque and the Jaguar F-Pace along with the Tata Harrier and Buzzard. Although, Land Rover has tailored the platform to accommodate new safety and emission regulations as the Discovery Sport will now come with electrified powertrains.

The Discovery Sport will be offered with a new 48-volt mild-hybrid, 3-cylinder plug-in hybrid or three and four-cylinder Ingenium petrol and diesel engines. Globally, the Discovery Sport will be offered as front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive with Terrain Response 2 that will allow you to wade rivers, climb mountains and explore places other compact SUVs cannot reach, not that any modern day buyer ever will, but its good to know you can.

One of the main upgrades that will help your daily commute with a Discovery Sport, which has been lacking in nearly all Land Rover models, is the introduction of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The latest generation InControl Touch Pro infotainment system is enabled with 4G WiFi, wireless charging, new ‘ClearSight Ground View’ that turns the bonnet invisible while a high-definition rear-view mirror transforms rear visibility.

While prices for the base Discover Sport in the UK begin from £31,575, following the trend of Land Rover in the recent past in India, the new Discovery Sport will soon also make its way to India. As for engine options, due to the high taxes on hybrids in India, the PHEV may not arrive, but the mild-hybrid models might make it Indian shores.