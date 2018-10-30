Finally! Tata Harrier full images out: Here’s how the Harrier looks like

Tata Harrier SUV has finally been showcased with no camouflage and the first ever Harrier has been rolled out of the company's plant in Pune. In a video released by Tata Motors, the Harrier SUV is seen being manufactured out a new assembly line that was set up in just 6 months. The company has already started the bookings of Tata Harrier SUV at Rs 30,000 and the SUV will challenge the likes of Hyundai Creta and Mahindra XUV500.

The video further showcases the entire Tata Harrier (images below). The face of the new Tata Harrier SUV resembles the H5X concept showcased at the Auto Expo 2018. It gets slim profile sleek headlamps with DRLs that makes the car look aggressive and the bolder stance comes from the new wide grille. The SUV does look very futuristic and follows Tata's Impact 2.0 design language. It is based on the new OMEGA architecture and gets Land Rover platform for the first time. The launch of the new Tata Harrier SUV is expected in early January 2019. The first Tata Harrier rolled out suggests that the company is anticipating strong bookings of the SUV and is now entire assembly line is ready to start the full-fledged production.

Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors confirmed that deliveries of the Tata Harrier will commence in early 2019 and the company is confirmed to set new benchmarks in the SUV segment in 2019. Tata Harrier production line at Tata Motors Pune plant uses Jaguar Land Rover manufacturing processes and has over 90% automation thanks to ABB and Kuka robots.

Tata Harrier SUV is powered by the new Kyrotec 2.0L engine that is derived from the Fiat's 4-cylinder multijet engine. Expect the specifications of Harrier to be around 140 Hp similar to that of Jeep Compass. The company has tested the Harrier SUV for over 2.2 million kilometres in various terrains and will also get a 4WD variant. Like the other Tata SUVs, the Harrier will feature multiple drive modes and the engine will be mated to a 6-speed Manual gearbox and there will be a 6-Speed Automatic gearbox also on offer.

Expect the interiors of Tata Harrier to get be very premium and the dashboard will also get a big touchscreen infotainment system that will support Apple Car Play and Android Auto.