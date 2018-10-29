Finally! Jaguar Land Rover vehicles get Apple Car Play and Android Auto support

The Britsh automaker, Jaguar Land Rover has some of the most advanced technology in its cars but ignored one of the most important smartphone integration, screen mirroring options with the vehicles' infotainment system. Finally, Jaguar Land Rover has confirmed that starting 2019 all its vehicles will support Apple Car Play and Google Android Auto. All the new and facelift upgrades on Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles in 2019 will feature this new technology.

Both Apple Car Play and Android Auto have made driving easy and safe since its introduction and the ability to use your car's infotainment system as your phone screen will be available on JLR cars on the optional smartphone pack on the 2018 lineup of cars. This might additionally cost you Rs 20,000 more. Jaguar Land Rover also confirms it will be available in all vehicles with InContro Tuch Pro or Touch Pro Duo infotainment system which also includes in-built navigation and WiFi. Electric Jaguar I-Pace will get both Android Auto and Apple Car Play as a standard offering.

However, if you are not ready to upgrade to the new 2019 models, Jaguar Land Rover vehicles bought in previous years still support InControl TOuch Pro and the Touch Pro Duo systems and are eligible to these upgrades. However, the cars and SUVs should also have the right type of USB ports. The company suggests to visit the nearest dealership and have the experts figure things out for you. Both Apple Car Play and Android Auto have now become a necessity in cars and is no longer a luxury feature. This further enhances drivers' attention on the road which is often distracted by using mobile phones while driving.