Final Porsche 911 Speedster to be auctioned for COVID-19 relief

The last of the previous-gen 911 will be sold at the XXX auction and proceeds will go towards relief for the coronavirus pandemic.

Yes, you heard it right, the very last 991 generation Porsche 911 will be auctioned off in the US with RM Sotheby’s. On April 15, the final example of seventh generation 911 in its limited-edition ‘Speedster’ avatar will go under the hammer in an online auction. All the precedes generated from the sale will go towards relief for the COVID-19 pandemic.

A special edition 911 Turbo Project Gold sold for nearly $3.4 million US at a charity auction in 2018. Two years later, Porsche is putting another, and the very example of the 991 generation 911, up for auction for another cause. This time, it is towards the coronavirus relief as all proceeds are said to go to the United Way Worldwide fund.

The final example of the 991 will be in the form of the Porsche 911 Speedster which started life as a concept model. But due to demand from enthusiasts with deep pockets, Porsche decided to make 1,948 units of the 911 Speedster. Built on the proven chassis from the 911 GT3 and the body shell of the Carrera 4 Cabriolet, the Speedster is a roofless, two-door limited production sportscar that marks the last of the analogue Porsche’s ever. It uses the same 4.0-litre, naturally aspirated Flat-6 engine that delivers 493 hp and redlines at a whopping 9,000 rpm. It features a 6-speed manual transmission and the party piece of the speedster is its subliminal double-bubble designed rear end. The Porsche 911 Speedster is a collector’s item and considered to be a 911 purists dream that costs $274,500 (~Rs 2.09 crore) each.

At the RM Sotheby’s auction on April 15 which will be held online, the 1,948th example will go under the hammer with no reserve. The last example of the 911 Speedster is finished in GT Silver Metallic and the highest bidder who acquires the car at the auction will also be presented with a 911 Speedster Heritage Design Chronograph wristwatch that is built by Porsche Design along with a letter of authenticity – proving it is the final example, and a private tour of the Porsche development centre and test track in Weissach, Germany.

