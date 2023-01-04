Final Dodge “Last Call” special edition to break covers on March 20 in Las Vegas

Dodge had announced these seven “Last Call” models to mark the end of the Charger and Challenger nameplates.

US-based auto brand Dodge, a subdivision of Stellantis, is all set for the debut of its seventh and final Dodge ‘Last Call’ special edition. It will break cover in a special event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 20, 2023.



Ahead of its electric future, Dodge had announced these seven “Last Call” models to mark the end of the Charger and Challenger nameplates as 2023 marks the end of the brand’s Hemi V8 engine. Further, the company will also put on display the Charger Daytona SRT concept EV.

Having launched six such editions of Challenger and Charger trims throughout 2022, the Michigan-headquartered company had originally slated the seventh model for the SEMA show in November last year. However, later, it was admitted by Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis that the company had blown up several engines in its quest to achieve maximum power that forced the delay.

“So far, we’ve grenaded seven engines”, Kuniskis told the media during a November 2022 call.



The Dodge “performance festival” will also feature drag racing, Dodge thrill rides, a car show, celebrity appearances, and more.

Six Dodge ‘Last Call’ models, the Dodge Challenger Shakedown, Dodge Charger Super Bee, Dodge Challenger and Charger Scat Pack Swinger, Dodge Charger King Daytona and Dodge Challenger Black Ghost have been introduced so far.

Tim Kuniskis, CEO, Dodge brand – Stellantis, said, “While the ‘Last Call’ special-edition model we will reveal at Las Vegas and the electrified Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept represent different performance eras for our brand, both are linked by a commitment to delivering the Brotherhood of Muscle a vehicle that drives like a Dodge, looks like a Dodge and sounds like Dodge. No matter the era, Dodge will always be about muscle, attitude and performance, and that’s what this event will celebrate.”

