Final act: Lamborghini says goodbye to V12 engines

A fitting end to the era of V12 supercars as Lamborghini reveals two one-of-a-kinds naturally aspirated V12 speed demons, the Invencible coupe and Autentica roadster.

Just when you thought that the Ultimae would be the last version of the iconic Aventador, Lamborghini couldn’t help but unveil two one-off naturally-aspirated V12 Invencible coupé and Autentica roadster. One can’t really blame the Raging Bull to take out another edition of V12-powered supercars as the Italian company is all set to launch its first-ever hybrid super sports car.

Lamborghini Invencible and Autentica: V12 power punch

Both the Invencible and Autentica are based on the legendary carbon fibre monocoque platform of the Aventador, which was launched 12 years ago. Also, both these sports cars are powered by the iconic 12-cylinder 6.5-litre engine mounted longitudinally in the rear. The V12 powertrain delivers 769bhp and 720 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm. They are mated to a seven-speed single-clutch transmission with four-wheel drive and the Lamborghini Dynamic Steering system that controls all four wheels. The Invencible and Autentica are also available in rear-wheel-drive.

Lamborghini Invencible and Autentica: Looks could kill

The Invencible and Autentica exteriors are based on the best of Lamborghini’s special variants’ designs. Manufactured in Sant’Agata Bolognese, the unmistakable aerodynamic hood retraces its origin back to the Essenza SCV12 with the split radiator grille. Both the Invencible and Autentica sport bonnet air intakes remind us of the Sesto Elemento along with the central triple exhaust with Inconel tips, a special steel alloy taken from the aerospace industry.

Paying tribute to the Gallardo-based Sesto Elmento, the Invencible sports a massive rear wing, while Authentica gets unique parallel flippers.

The hexagon design has been Lamborghini’s signature DNA and both the Invencible and Autentica showcase It on the LED headlights and rear lamps, the LED DRLs and the exhaust.

Minimalism is the key to the cabin design with of course hexagonal air condition vents. The dashboard is carbon fibre and houses an all-digital instrument cluster. The interiors come in the same colour as the external paint and contrast with the Rosso Alala leather and Nero Cosmus Alcantara

The Invencible coupe comes Rosso Efesto (red) body paint with the same colour brake callipers while the Autentica roadster is available in Grigio Titans paint with black and yellow coloured brake callipers. By unveiling the Invencible and the Autentica, Lamborghini was now officially brought down the curtain on the Aventador and the fabled V12 NA powertrain as the company will be soon launching an-all new hybrid engine.

