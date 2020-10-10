Fifty years of the Lamborghini Urraco: What makes this 70s supercar special!

This supercar was unveiled at the Turin Motor Show in October 1970.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Lamborghini Urraco, unveiled at the Turin Motor Show in late October 1970. This model immediately stood out for having introduced technical solutions that were innovative for the time, thanks to the contribution of engineer Paolo Stanzani, the technical father of the Urraco and Lamborghini’s chief technical officer at the time. The styling of the project was entrusted to renowned designer Marcello Gandini, who in that period was principal designer for Carrozzeria Bertone. The Urraco was a fast 2+2 coupé, with mid-mounted V8 rear engine and independent suspension, with MacPherson strut system on both front and rear, for the first time on a production car.

Initially presented with the 2.5-litre V8 delivering 220bhp and top speed of 245 km/h, the Urraco was a small car (compared to supercar standards); it was 4.25 metres long. A total of 776 units were produced from 1970 to 1979, in three versions:

P250 Urraco: 1970-1976 (520 units produced): 2.5-litre V8 delivering 220bhp;

P200 Urraco: 1974-1977 (66 units produced): 2.0-litre delivering 182bhp (intended for the Italian market);

P300 Urraco: 1975-1979 (190 units produced): 3.0-litre delivering 265bhp.

While the Urraco was discontinued in 1979, its legacy lives on—the technologies successfully tested and brought to the market by the Urraco led to the subsequent eight-cylinder models and the more recent 10-cylinder models, such as the Gallardo and the current Huracán.

